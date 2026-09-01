Trump's Memes Have Apparently Broken Mark Carney

The escalating trade war between the United States and Canada took a surprising turn Tuesday when Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney revealed his condition for resuming talks between the two countries: no more mean memes.

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Our neighbors to the north have apparently had enough of the trolling from the south. Also, they'd very much like us to respect their sovereignty, including showing our respect for the French language and Quebecois culture.

That's going to be a tall order, but Carney says that's what it will take to get him back to the negotiating table.

“When the Americans stop doing memes, stop throwing shade, stop trying to be tough and start being serious about having those discussions, we can have those discussions,” Carney told reporters in Ottawa. “But look, it’s not constructive. That’s their democracy.”

Carney made the comments as the increasingly bitter trade fight shows no signs of cooling down.

‘Stop doing memes’: Carney urges US to drop theatrics https://t.co/HF4UXawP3r — POLITICO (@politico) September 1, 2026

As RedState previously reported, Canada halted negotiations on August 21 after Carney's government said U.S. negotiators made unacceptable last-minute demands. The Trump administration disputes Canada's version of what happened and maintains that Ottawa walked away from a better deal than it had offered other nations.

Then Trump slapped them with 50 percent tariffs on roughly $20 billion worth of goods, prompting Carney to vow that Canada would hit back “dollar for dollar” with retaliatory tariffs of its own.

And then the president started with the trolling and meme'ing.

EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY: Lake Ontario is renamed to LAKE AMERICA! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ZFww8PexiW — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 27, 2026

🚨 FRESH TRUTH SOCIAL POST FROM 47



Trump posted this video of a DUCK ARMY over Lake America! 🇺🇸 🇺🇸



He has the best sense of humor! I'm in tears! 😂 pic.twitter.com/egHRtIUVlj — Missy in So Cal 𝄞𝄢 🇺🇸 (@MissyIsMaga) August 29, 2026

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth even got in a little bit of pointed, but generally good-natured, ribbing.

“It’s beneath their office,” Carney sniffed about Hegseth's post.

Well, that settles it. Apparently the sticking point in one of the biggest trade fights in the world is no longer about things like tariffs, steel, autos, or market access – it's the hurty words and memes that are the real problem.

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Carney insists Canada is ready to get serious, just as soon as the Trump administration stops making jokes at its expense, quits “throwing shade,” and – ahem – demonstrates the proper level respect for Canada.

There are still billions of dollars in tariffs at stake, of course, and Canada’s retaliatory measures are set to take effect September 8. If Prime Minister Carney is waiting for Donald Trump and his team to stop trolling him – and, let's be honest, he makes it far too easy for them – he's probably going to have a long wait ahead of him.

Trolling is part of Trump's governing style, and he's not going to stop because Canada is offended. Carney can complain that it’s beneath the dignity of the office all he wants, but that’s not going to make the memes stop.

If anything, telling Trump to stop is a pretty good way to guarantee there are more laughs coming our way.

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