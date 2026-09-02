Iran's Attacks Fail, US Hits Back With New 'Tanker-for-Tanker' Policy

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced it had completed its strikes on Iranian sites in retaliation for targeting commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and U.S forces in the area.

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U.S. forces struck Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets including air defense sites, radar systems, maritime assets and facilities, mine laying capabilities, and communications sites. The strikes follow recent attempted attacks by the IRGC against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and against American service members. More than 50,000 U.S. service members are currently operating across the Middle East and remain vigilant, lethal, and prepared to continue executing operations directed by the Commander in Chief.

Here was video of the new strikes in retaliation for Iran's attacks on American forces.

NEW: U.S. forces unleash a new wave of retaliatory strikes on Iranian military targets after recent attempted attacks on American troops and commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.



CENTCOM says its forces hit IRGC air defense sites, radar systems, maritime assets and… pic.twitter.com/7HzVii7CP5 — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 2, 2026

According to a report from a senior U.S. official, the U.S. will now also be targeting "tankers belonging to Iran’s state-owned oil company as part of a new ‘tanker-for-tanker’ policy." So every time the Iranian regime tries to attack a commercial ship, one of theirs will get hit. That significantly raises the price Iran will pay for continued attacks on commercial shipping.

They already appear to have put the policy into effect, with the U.S. hitting two Iranian government tankers, firing into their engine rooms, as part of the strikes that took place on Tuesday, U.S. officials said. You can see the tankers being hit in the video above. That's in return for the two Saudi tankers that had been hit.

Meanwhile, Iran's attacks failed.

It fired around 25 ballistic missiles, but only half reached Jordanian airspace. Ten were intercepted and three landed without causing any casualties. Iran launched two dozen drones at U.S. bases in Bahrain, but most were intercepted, a U.S. official said. It also fired ballistic missiles and drones at U.S. bases in Kuwait. And two drones were launched at a U.S. base in Erbil in the Kurdistan region of Iraq but were intercepted.

A senior U.S. official told Fox that there was no major damage to any of the U.S. bases.

When the official was asked who was authorizing the continued attacks on commercial shipping, the official said the Iranian command and control was not centralized, and it was not clear who in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is alive or dead. That's certainly not a good sign for them, and a recipe for chaos.

How desperate are they? Iranian officials were making noises about returning to the memorandum of understanding — provided the U.S. agreed to their terms. President Donald Trump's response sounds essentially like "We're not going to be playing that game."

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"I’m not trying to force Iran to the bargaining table, as ABC Fake News reported. I couldn’t care less if they sign a worthless, to them, agreement. I like our position now much better, with almost total control of the Hormuz Strait, and their economy totally collapsing," Trump wrote on Truth Social. He added, "They are just playing out the inevitable. When are the Iranian people going to rise up and fight?

That also sounds like the high sign to action to the Iranian resistance.

He also warned Iran to stop now.

“If they do respond, they’ll be hit much harder,” Trump told Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst. “This is a very big hit today. If it goes a third time, they’re going to be totally wiped out as a country.”

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