Lindsay Clancy Trial Gets More Insane As Woman Arrested for Interfering With Jurors

Jurors in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial have now completed their fourth day of deliberation without being able to reach a verdict. On Tuesday, they sent a note to Judge William Sullivan saying they were “unable to come to a unanimous decision” after many hours of deliberation, but he sent them back for more discussion, noting the length of the trial.

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Meanwhile, ghouls on social media and outside the courthouse in Plymouth, Massachusetts — mostly women — have shown the worst elements of the human psyche and have been lionizing the admitted killer of her three children.

With deranged acolytes fangirling admitted killer Luigi Mangione in New York City, one can’t help but wonder just how many Americans have truly lost not only their minds, but any sense of morality as well.

Now a 56-year-old woman has crossed not just the ethics line but the legal one as well, and she could put the entire trial in jeopardy.

She was evidently hassling the jury and trying to sway the outcome, which, of course, is illegal:

Dawn Light, of Sutton, was taken into custody around 3:40 p.m. and is expected to be charged with intimidation of a witness, juror or person furnishing information in connection with criminal proceedings, according to the Massachusetts State Police. Police did not immediately provide any additional information, including if the offense was connected to the Clancy case. But the arrest took place several minutes after jurors were dismissed from the courthouse for the day.

🚨 THIS CANT HAPPEN



Massachusetts State Police confirm a 56-year-old woman (Dawn Light of Sutton) was arrested OUTSIDE the courthouse after court dismissed today.



Charge: intimidating a witness or juror in connection with a criminal proceeding.



She’s expected to be arraigned… pic.twitter.com/1Ofl18mtpu — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 2, 2026

Massachusetts State Police confirm a 56-year-old woman (Dawn Light of Sutton) was arrested OUTSIDE the courthouse after court dismissed today. Charge: intimidating a witness or juror in connection with a criminal proceeding. She’s expected to be arraigned in the morning. Either side can now ask for a mistrial over this. Three children — Cora, 5… Dawson, 3… Callan, 8 months — were strangled in their own home. This is where we are.

It's important to note that authorities did not explicitly say she was intimidating jurors from the Clancy trial, but all indications point to that.

Either the defense or the prosecution could ask for a mistrial if they believe the jury has been tainted, and the judge could raise the issue on his own if he’s so inclined.

The Clancy trial has been closely watched around the country because A) it was a truly heinous crime, and B) many, including me, are stunned that the jury couldn’t agree on a quick conviction and send this psychopath to jail for the rest of her days. She meticulously planned out the killings and carried them out in ways that would be beyond comprehension for most human beings: she admitted to strangling them one by one with exercise bands.

Meanwhile, at least two of the jurors have worn pink clothing, leading some pundits to think that they’re showing solidarity with Clancy, who is claiming an insanity defense and blaming post-partum depression and over-medication. We’ll get more details Wednesday after the suspected jury intimidator appears in court, but it sure looks like she could put the whole morbid proceedings in jeopardy.

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I’m not a lawyer, but I’m allowed to have opinions, and one I’ve held since I can remember is that the insanity defense is an artifice. In my view, anyone who can kill three of their own children is by definition insane — but it doesn’t mean they’re not guilty.

This trial has been tragic and weird from the start — and now it just got weirder.

This is a developing story, and RedState will bring you updates as new information comes in.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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