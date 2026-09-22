CNN Commentator Makes a Masterful Point About Media Ban - Live on Their Own Air

You've got to hand it to CNN commentator Scott Jennings.

He works at CNN. Yet, he's constantly cutting through the noise and the Democratic talking points to bring a little sense to the issues.

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CNN had a panel discussion about the ban of CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from White House briefings.

First, Jennings noted that he actually thought Trump sparring with the media in the briefings helped to get out the points he wanted to make, so that it might be better if he had that.

But then he snuck in a masterful point. He pointed out how he thought there was a difference between CNN and Politico versus MS NOW.

.@ScottJenningsKY from the top rope obliterates MSNOW and walks his fellow panelists on CNN NewsNight into a “bUt FoX” trap.



Jennings: “I actually think there’s a difference between, truthfully, CNN and Politico and MS NOW. You watch MS NOW for ten minutes, it’s like total… pic.twitter.com/zYDW48DtRH — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 22, 2026

"I actually think there’s a difference between, truthfully, CNN and Politico and MS NOW. You watch MS NOW for ten minutes, it’s like total alternate reality. I actually think there’s a difference," he said.

Another panelist then chimed in, “Well, some people may say that about Fox.”

That's when Jennings dropped the nuke: “Yeah, Obama, he said that about Fox.”

Then a panelist tried to counter, "But he didn't kick them out."

Oops.

What a way to blow up their "but Fox" effort. Because the reason Jennings was pointing to Obama was that, under Barack Obama, the White House tried to block a Fox reporter from an interview that other media outlets were allowed into, claiming that Fox wasn't "fair" to them.

White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs claimed Fox was “not a news organization.” Gibbs said, “We render an opinion based on some of their coverage and the fairness that, the fairness of that coverage.”

Obama himself even said, “We’re going to take the media as it comes"

"And if media is operating basically as a talk radio format, then that’s one thing, and if it’s operating as a news outlet, then that’s another. But it’s not something I’m losing a lot of sleep over.”

Unreal. They had almost all the liberal media, but they were upset they didn't fully have Fox.

As we also pointed out, Obama's actions against the media went far beyond that, from lack of transparency to even spying on the AP reporters and then-Fox News reporter, James Rosen.

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Yet, now the media seems to have forgotten about those little pieces of history.

Despite how he treated the media, the media stories about Obama were largely positive.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump, whom the media has attacked and written a boatload of false stories about, has probably been one of the most transparent presidents in memory.

When the White House press pool suspended their coverage in response to the ban on the three outlets, they said, "The public has a vital interest in receiving accurate, independent information about its government."

That's true. But we're constantly getting a filtered and often false/spun account from the liberal media.

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