Right after Election Day, an organization called Groundwork Collaborative produced a memo detailing supposedly “corrupt” corporate entities that they think Congress should subpoena, interrogate, and generally take to task for “contributing” to affordability issues — according to them. “Corrupt” in this context mostly seems to mean “we’re not openly hostile to Republicans over the last two years.” Groundwork wants this plan to go into effect immediately upon Democrats seizing control of both chambers of Congress on January third.

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It’s important to understand who is behind Groundwork itself, and the broader push. Among other things, it helps explain who is being targeted — and who is being left out.

In 2018, former staffers of Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders created the organization, which claims, “We fight to change economic policy and narratives in order to build public power, break up concentrations of private power, and deliver true opportunity and prosperity for all.” From the funding (grants from George Soros’ Open Society Foundation) to the mission (“economic populist policies” such as government-run grocery stores), they seem like an organization designed to check off the wish list of the Democratic Socialists of America.

This memo purports to be part of that vision but, having seen the list, it seems more like politics as usual. Although Groundwork Collaborative claims “[the] pharmaceutical industry lines its pockets on the backs of working families,” only two pharmaceutical companies appear on their hit list — Eli Lilly and Johnson&Johnson. It’s a typical maneuver for the far-left to claim they’re going after big pharma while only targeting two companies and ignoring all of those that are pushing policies that will pad their pockets and bankrupt hospitals in rural and working-class communities. Note that they’re also doing this at the same time they complain of Medicaid cuts, which suggests a certain level of sympathy for rural hospitals — but sympathy that is only skin deep since it ignores a boatload of other problems affecting them, including those caused by companies deliberately overlooked by the DSA acolytes at Groundwork.

One organization that has been calling out the pharma industry — which Democrats used to hawkishly criticize, but since COVID have become chummy with — is the American Hospital Association, which stated it was “deeply concerned that HHS has chosen to move forward with a 340B Rebate Model Pilot Program despite the overwhelming evidence that it will impose massive new administrative and financial burdens on hospitals that serve America’s most vulnerable patients.” In reality, the drug discount program 340B has been helping Americans access medications they might otherwise be unable to afford for more than thirty years. The program emerged from a bipartisan agreement that opened Medicare Part B and Medicaid markets to pharmaceutical companies in exchange for providing discounted drugs to 340B hospitals, health centers, and clinics.

The arrangement gave drugmakers access to a market covering approximately half the U.S. population, along with the taxpayer dollars that fund their healthcare, while ensuring that hospitals and clinics serving predominantly rural and low-income patients could access the medications they might not otherwise be able to afford. Yet the Groundwork Collaborative isn’t going after the companies and organizations trying to destroy this lifeline. And that is just one example of how they are only going after those whom it is politically fashionable or expedient to attack. It’s worth noting that none other than Sanders has historically been on the wrong side of a lot of these rural hospitals, instead preferring to line up with select healthcare “clinics” in Vermont — those clinics now partnering with the same pharma companies who want to destroy 340B through a shady D.C. astroturf organization called ASAP340B.

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These far-left staffers of far-left politicians have started an organization that talks a big game about changing the world by setting the oversight and “affordability” agenda heading into the next Congress. While they claim they’re going to rake Big Pharma, and every other attention-getting bogeyman, over the coals, their own list proves that they have no intention of doing so. And as it always is with far-left policies, the people who will be most hurt by it are working and middle-class Americans, both in red states and even Vermont, where, it begs noting, voters chose to reelect a Republican governor two weeks ago, rather than installing a Sanders ideological bedfellow. Which should tell everyone a lot, including regarding the limits of DSA appeal as opposed to traditional Northeastern Republican good governance, even in the bluest of areas.

Amelia Hamilton is a writer and communications professional from Michigan with more than a decade of experience in messaging to promote liberty. Through her work with different organizations and publications, she knows how to craft the right message for each audience to help them connect with policy issues. Amelia has undergraduate and master’s degrees in both English and 18th-century history from the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.

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