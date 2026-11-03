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Keisha Lance Bottoms Wins Georgia Governor's Race

Sister Toldjah Follow @sistertoldjah
Nov 03, 2026 9:28 PM
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Keisha Lance Bottoms Wins Georgia Governor's Race
AP Photo/Jeff Amy, File

It appears the midterms headwinds were too strong for Republican Rick Jackson to overcome, as Decision Desk HQ is projecting that former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has won Georgia's gubernatorial race.

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She was victorious despite the fact that Jackson ran an impressive campaign against her, defining her by pointing to her leadership failures during her sole term as mayor on issues like crime, the COVID pandemic, the economy, her self-centeredness, her higher ambitions, and how she opted to abandon the citizens of Georgia's capital city after she spent four years making their lives harder.

Jackson, who is the CEO of the immensely successful Jackson Healthcare, is a relative newcomer to politics, and portrayed himself as an outsider who didn't need the money (nor the stress and headaches that come from being an elected official), stating that he entered the race in order to serve the people. He was not endorsed in the primary by President Trump, but Trump endorsed him in the general election and campaigned with him.

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Bottoms, who once served as a senior advisor to former President Joe Biden, will succeed Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who served two consecutive terms and can/could only run again after sitting out at least one election cycle. She will be Georgia's first Democrat governor since Roy Barnes in 2003 and, as the MSM will point out, will become the first female governor of the state and first black female governor in the history of the United States.

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News Topics GEORGIA | 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | REPUBLICAN PARTY
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