Where Have the Democrats Stashed 'Decoy Dan'?

It's Election Eve here in the U.S., and with candidates across the country in races at the local, state, and federal levels all making their final pitches to voters, one question is on the minds of political junkies everywhere - but especially Alaska:

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Just where is Decoy Dan J. Sullivan? I mean, surely a man who is purportedly running of his own volition and who really wants to be Alaska's next senator would be out there furiously campaigning for votes at this stage in the game, right?

As RedState previously reported, Sullivan appears to have gone MIA since the New York Times in-depth story came out, which extensively detailed the alleged involvement of Democrat Mary Peltola's campaign in recruiting him to run in a high-stakes race that also features incumbent Sen. Dan S. Sullivan (R-AK). As we noted at the time, other journalists shared that Dan J. Sullivan has apparently never held a single campaign event:

A local Alaska reporter just revealed that Dan J. Sullivan didn't do any campaign events. Wut. How in the world did local press not chase this guy down and confront him about any of this?!? — Aishah Hasnie (@aishahhasnie) October 29, 2026

But in an update to this story, it has since been revealed that the FBI has talked to some of Decoy Dan's few donors in his hometown of Petersburg, Alaska. And as the Associated Press noted, neighbors say they haven't seen him in quite a while:

In the sleepy Alaskan fishing community of Petersburg, nobody has seen Dan J. Sullivan for weeks. His rustic home stood dark a day after FBI agents visited friends who donated to his quixotic campaign to unseat the Republican senator with the same first and last name — Dan S. Sullivan. The only display of politics at his home was a yard sign from the League of Women Voters: “Stand Up for Democracy: Vote 2026.” [...] The AP’s efforts to reach Dan J. Sullivan since the Times article have been unsuccessful. Several of the donors the AP interviewed said they have not spoken to him in quite some time.

President Donald Trump has certainly had a lot to say about developments in this race. And on Monday, he weighed in on Truth Social with additional thoughts:

The reason nobody can find the FAKE Dan Sullivan is that the Lawyers have “scooped” him up, and are hiding him as they teach him, step by step, what to say in order to avoid one of the Greatest Fraud Prosecutions in American History! The lawyers involved in this case are Criminals, and should be treated as such. The Highest Levels of the Dumocrat Party are involved in this Criminal Endeavor. Peltola should be forced to resign, and charged, along with FAKE Candidate Daniel J. Sullivan, Jr., who is now, MISSING IN ACTION!

TRUMP: “The reason nobody can find the FAKE Dan Sullivan is that the Lawyers have ‘scooped’ him up, and are hiding him as they teach him, step by step, what to say in order to avoid one of the Greatest Fraud Prosecutions in American History!” https://t.co/AhuzbwZOEK — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) November 2, 2026

That post followed this one from Sunday that Trump wrote:

The Fake Daniel J. Sullivan, Jr., has DISAPPEARED! Nobody can find him, including Law Enforcement. He knows that he committed a Criminal Act, but he also knows that there are those around him who, in a certain way, were far worse, like Lawyer Marc Elias, and Liberal Radical Left Activist “Lawyer” Norm Eisen. Others that are really bad, and corrupt, in so many ways, include Political Activists and Lowlives, Reid Hoffman, and Neville Roy Singham. These are CRIMINALS who totally abuse the Laws of our Land, and are destructive to our Country at levels never thought possible before. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

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Polling has shown this four-person Ranked Choice Voting race as neck and neck between Peltola and Sen. Sullivan for weeks. But don't expect us to know anything on election night:

New for AK-SEN election watchers: Alaska’s Division of Elections just told reporters that the “first batch of election results will come in around 8:45pm-9:00pm Alaska time” Sooo, first results from Alaska will be coming AT EARLIEST 12:45 AM ET. — Nathaniel Reed (@ReedReports) November 2, 2026

RedState will be following and covering many of the important races Tuesday night. As always, stay tuned.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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