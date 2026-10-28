Trump Unleashes Broadside at Peltola After NYTimes Spoiler Report

The curious case of the Alaska Dan Sullivans — or would that be Dans Sullivan? — is growing more troublesome by the day. The New York Times, of all publications, did some digging into the possible involvement of the Peltola campaign in seeking out guys named Dan Sullivan to run against the incumbent Senator Dan Sullivan, and, in what is almost certainly no coincidence, there is another Dan Sullivan now on Alaska's 2026 midterm election ballot.

Advertisement

Now, citing the New York Times piece, President Trump has fired off a broadside at the Peltola camp.

Mary Peltola, D-Alaska, over reporting from the New York Times that said her campaign had recruited a candidate named "Dan Sullivan" to run in the Alaska Senate race and serve as a spoiler against Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska. Peltola has denied her campaign's involvement, but the issue has already become a national controversy and prompted a lawsuit from the Department of Justice. Peltola is set to face off against two Dans Sullivan on Tuesday. "It has just been determined that the Democrats in Alaska illegally searched for, and recruited, a man named Dan Sullivan to run against our distinguished Republican Senator, Dan Sullivan, in order to defraud, confuse, and obfuscate the Election, thereby taking votes away from the REAL Senator, Dan Sullivan," Trump posted on Truth Social. He subsequently quoted the article and contended that several Democratic operatives had committed perjury when denying involvement while under oath.

President Trump released his salvo on his Truth Social platform.

The president writes:

Crooked election in Alaska. Democrats secretly worked to stack the ballot with a second Dan Sullivan to confuse voters and steal the Senate race from the real Senator Dan Sullivan. The New York Times confirmed Peltola’s aides and the DSCC were involved in the plan. They denied it then got exposed. This is fraud. Alaska voters deserve an honest choice. Remove the fake candidate.

I wrote about the New York Times piece earlier on Wednesday. The Times piece said in part:

The Peltola campaign has repeatedly denied any involvement in his candidacy. But The Times has found, based on interviews and text messages, along with documents prepared for a potential lawsuit against the campaign, that not only did Ms. Peltola’s team work with people trying to recruit Mr. Sullivan to run for Senate, but the effort was much broader. The group worked to coax other would-be spoilers into the race, to dilute the incumbent’s support and help catapult the Democrat to victory.

The president, as is his wont, doesn't shy away from telling us what he really thinks. There's just one problem: The Alaska ballots are already finalized, and early voting is already taking place in the Great Land. Mary Peltola is already contending with Dual Sullivans, and for right or wrong, we're going to have to let this play out.

Advertisement

And, once again, also on the ballot is the repeal of ranked choice voting (RCV) which is the lunacy that makes this kind of thing possible. The pro-repeal side is, again, being massively outspent, largely by donors from Outside. But the pro-repeal side was outspent 10-to-1 in 2024 as well, and the repeal attempt only lost by a bit over 700 votes.

Stay tuned. We haven't seen the last of this story.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.