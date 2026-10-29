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The Plot Thickens: Have the Democrats 'Disappeared' Decoy Dan J. Sullivan?

Sister Toldjah Follow @sistertoldjah
Oct 29, 2026 7:30 PM
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The Plot Thickens: Have the Democrats 'Disappeared' Decoy Dan J. Sullivan?
AP Photo/Becky Bohrer

The developments in the Alaska scandal surrounding the curious Senate candidacy of Dan J. Sullivan have been fast and flowing this week, with each added layer making Democrat Senate nominee Mary Peltola, members of her campaign staff, and the Democrat Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) look so much worse.

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It started with a blockbuster New York Times report. The paper "found, based on interviews and text messages, along with documents prepared for a potential lawsuit against the campaign, that not only did Ms. Peltola’s team work with people trying to recruit Mr. Sullivan to run for Senate, but the effort was much broader," the story revealed, while also noting it "also involved the Peltola campaign's lawyers, as well as senior aides at the DSCC."

A former high-level campaign staffer told The Times that "Peltola was not directly involved in the project, but she was 'definitely aware.'"

When Ms. Peltola was asked about the story later that day, she angrily tried to pivot to talking about Sen. Dan S. Sullivan (R-AK) while petulantly adding, "This is all stuff to sell newspapers. This is all stuff to get subscriptions. Nobody at The New York Times cares about affordability in Alaska. This is just another distraction." Discerning observers of her meltdown also noticed the fact that there was no denial uttered by Peltola on what had been alleged.

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On top of what The Times uncovered, it was also reported that the DOJ was in the midst of an "aggressive criminal investigation" that has reportedly been going on "for several months" into the Decoy Dan scheme, with dozens of subpoenas already being issued as we speak:

Between all of that and the announcement that Alaska has reopened its own investigation into the matter, the next question is: where is apparent decoy, Dan J. Sullivan?

Allegedly, he is... nowhere to be found:

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Have the Democrats hurriedly squired him off to the remotest parts of the Great Land? Enquiring minds want to know.

Relatedly, we also learned this week that apparently the Alaska political press corps didn't seem to find it strange that Dan J. Sullivan never held any campaign events:

Memo to Alaska journos: when The New York Times of all places delivers the goods on a major political scandal that y'all failed to, some journalistic soul-searching might be in order. Seriously.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.  

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News Topics ALASKA | 2026 ELECTIONS | MARY PELTOLA | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DAN SULLIVAN | DOJ
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