Troy Jackson Sticks a Fork in His Campaign With Jewish Mainers Remark and Bizarre Dr. Evil Ad

I have to say that I have a lot of confidence that Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) will carry the day in Maine.

I've felt that ever since I saw her opponent, Democrat Troy Jackson, and got a sense of his record. That was even before the story about having kids with his (second) cousin. I'm not sure you could pick a less inspiring guy than this character. He has all the bad leftist policies of Graham Platner, plus no charisma.

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The more he opens his mouth, the more convinced I become.

He may have stuck a fork in his campaign this week with two separate incidents.

First, here's the bad comment he made about Jewish Mainers to Portland’s NBC affiliate on Tuesday.

Maine Democratic Senate nominee Troy Jackson called it “unfortunate” that Jewish residents of Maine reject the labeling of the war in Gaza as a genocide.



Read more by @marcrod97: https://t.co/EnAIn9D37o pic.twitter.com/X6S5ffJa7Y — Jewish Insider (@jewishinsider) September 29, 2026

“It’s unfortunate that there are people here in Maine that don’t like to use that term only because they’re Jewish and what that means to them, with the Holocaust,” Jackson said.

No, people in Maine aren't only rejecting that term "only because they're Jewish, with the Holocaust"; they're rejecting the term because they know there's a meaning to the word, and what's happening in Gaza isn't the same as the Holocaust.

He's not Graham Platner, but he's got a boatload of issues too.

When he got backlash for it, his team characterized it as him having "misspoken."

UPDATED: Jackson apologizes for Holocaust comments in a new statement: https://t.co/l5yOtBhSHG pic.twitter.com/nb1hFLGV3C — Marc Rod (@marcrod97) September 30, 2026

In the face of criticism, Jackson issued a statement Wednesday saying he was sorry for the “pain” his remark caused. “I believe what’s happening in Gaza is genocide, and I also understand that word carries particular weight for many Jewish families given the Holocaust — the genocide of six million Jews,” he said. “In trying to acknowledge that, I misspoke and made a generalization about Jewish Mainers’ views that doesn’t reflect what I meant to say.” “Mainers hold a range of deeply considered views, and I promise I will always listen and work to approach these conversations with the care and respect they deserve. In the US Senate, I’ll fight antisemitism and work for lasting peace and security for Palestinians and Israelis.”

I'm not sure that was actually an "apology." I don't believe he "misspoke," and he's still wrong; it's not a genocide.

Then let's add in whatever this cringy ad is.

I don't know who advised him to do this or what it was supposed to do. If the point was to attack the "one percenters," first, that's dumb, but second, the ad was so weird it just trumped that thought in any event. And that bizarre Dr. Evil laugh is something else. Even leftists were calling out how cringy it was.

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Fire your consultants — carl beijer (@_carlbeijer) September 28, 2026

Troy Jackson needs to win but videos like this are unhelpful and cringey. Please change it up! No boba tea! — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) September 28, 2026

More than that, it shows a campaign that has no idea how to reach voters and is flailing around with stunts like this. That spells trouble.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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