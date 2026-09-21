Trump Ties the Press in Knots During Visit With Mamdani at Gracie Mansion

If we have only learned one thing about Donald Trump over the last 10 or so years, it would be the fact that he enjoys giving the press absolute hell for their biased questions and "reporting." It was one of the things that attracted so many Republican voters to Trump during his successful 2016 presidential run, and it's kept them in the fold year after year.

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As RedState has documented, after the president decided on Friday to ban CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from White House press briefings "as a result of their constant 'reporting' FAKE NEWS!," the purported news networks banded together to sue the Trump White House on First Amendment grounds in an attempt to regain access.

The rotating TV pool media outlets, including ABC News and Fox News Media, announced on Monday that they were standing in solidarity with the targeted news organizations and would be suspending their "pooled coverage" over Trump's decision.

Something else that happened on Monday was Trump visiting New York City and meeting up with socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani ahead of the United Nations speech Trump is supposed to give on Tuesday.

After the meeting, which was held at Gracie Mansion, Trump and Mamdani held a presser, where the mayor stood there stone-faced as the president tied the assembled press in knots. After Mamdani answered a question about his thoughts on whether Trump's move with the press was "textbook authoritarianism" (spoiler: he didn't take the bait), Trump himself chimed in and unloaded:

It’s interesting because they said they were going to boycott me, but they never boycott me, so I wasn’t very worried about that. Look at all that press! But, I’m only doing it because I think the press also has an obligation. And, you know, I won in a landslide. I won the election in a landslide. I’ve done great things. I’ve done a lot of great things. I’ve settled eight wars. We have the best economic numbers for the country in the history of our country. We have $21 trillion pouring in. The biggest number ever - any country - was three. Nobody’s ever done what we’ve done. I never get anything positive. It’s always negative, even having to do with the war. We’ve done so well. Look, they’re not gonna have a nuclear weapon, let me put it that way. They’re not doing well. In fact, I have meetings on it today. They’re doing very poorly. You would think that an outlet would write at least reasonably well, but never. If you look at CNN, that’s fake news. If you look at MS NOW, I don’t even know what MS NOW is, I guess it’s the MSNBC, what it used to be, or “MSDNC,” as some people call it. That’s Democrat National Committee, but it’s just biased news. And I think that these outlets have an obligation to be fair, and if they’re fake news, I really think I have an obligation not to allow them into another very special house. This is a special house, Gracie Mansion. Well, the White House is the most special of all houses, I have to say. I don’t even think the mayor would argue with that, and I think I have an obligation not to let fake news - they’re very bad for the country, very bad for national security. So, I have that obligation. So, we’ll see how it works out.

Watch:

🚨 NEW: President Trump CALLS OUT liberal media outside Gracie Mansion: “It’s interesting because they said they were going to boycott me, but they never boycott me, so I wasn’t very worried about that. Look at all that press!” pic.twitter.com/zjJKseuEYS — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) September 21, 2026

Trump had posted a similar message earlier on Truth Social, again responding to the lawsuit, noting at the end of it that "I have an obligation to fight for the Success and Safety of our Country. FAKE NEWS IS A THREAT TO DEMOCRACY, and I will do whatever is necessary to make sure that the U.S.A. thrives."

As for other happenings at the Mamdani/Trump presser, Trump was cordial to the mayor, saying he hoped Mamdani would be a great mayor because he (Trump) wants good things not just for New York City, but for America:

.@POTUS on Mayor Mamdani: "I certainly hope he will be a great Mayor. You have to understand — I want what's good for New York. I want what's good for the country... I want him to be a great Mayor." pic.twitter.com/HnpsK6NMRA — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 21, 2026

Trump and Mamdani also talked about the Big Apple's Sunnyside Yard housing project, which Trump stopped short of committing full support to:

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During their meeting, which was also attended by the mayor’s and president’s chiefs of staff, Trump agreed to ramp up consultations about funding for Sunnyside Yard, which could bring up to 12,000 new homes built over a 190-acre Queens railyard. “We’ve agreed to set up a new level of that conversation between our housing and operations team at City Hall and the White House team,” Mamdani said. The project, Trump said, is “going to need a lot of federal approvals and probably some federal money to do it. But it’s always been a great location.”

.@POTUS on New York City's Sunnyside Yard project: "Sunnyside's a big job. I've been watching that for 35 years; everybody's wanted to do something... They've been talking about developing that for 50 years, so maybe they have a shot at doing it." pic.twitter.com/sFeCdBX9wb — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 21, 2026

The Trump administration's TPS revocation also came up during the meeting, and Trump and Mamdani clearly did not agree on it:

Following a question by The City Reporter, the president said the two leaders also discussed his administration’s decision to revoke Temporary Protected Status for immigrants from 13 countries, including Haiti. New York state is home to an estimated 40,000 Haitian TPS holders. Trump did not commit to any changes to the revocation, but noted “the mayor feels very strongly about it, and he did bring it up.”

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🚨 JUST NOW: President Trump reveals Mayor Mamdani "STRONGLY" brought up keeping Haitian TPS migrants



But Trump said he ALSO feels strongly: "I feel strongly about taking care of people! And that's what we do, and we're doing a good job of it!" 🔥



THEY ALL MUST GO.



Temporary… pic.twitter.com/wagunQJ3NL — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 21, 2026

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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