'Fiction and Lies': Trump Kicks Out Three Legacy Media Outlets From WH, Then Doubles Down

I have a good friend who is a deep-blue, East Coast urban progressive. I know that sounds odd, but there you are. He's a fan of MSNOW, and I'm a fan of chuffing him over the notion that every time he turns on their news programming, he's doubling their viewership. The overtly liberal/progressive media outlets haven't got the most stellar ratings in the world, and that's for sure and for certain.

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Things for these outlets, like MSNOW, CNN, Politico, and the like, may be getting worse. President Donald Trump, on Friday, took to his Truth Social platform to announce he is barring several legacy media outlets from the White House, citing "fake news" as the reason, stating that they deal in "fiction and lies."

He may have a point.

The president writes:

I am proud to announce that, effective immediately, I am banning Fake News CNN, MSNOW (who recently changed their name from MSNBC due to lack of viewership and credibility!), and Politico (The recipients of an illegal and ridiculous $8 Million Dollar subscription, an All Time Record, directly from the United States Government, under Crooked Joe Biden, in order to keep them “alive.” Seems like corruption to me!), from the White House as a result of their constant “reporting” FAKE NEWS! Media Outlets shouldn’t be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they’re covering the President of the United States, the Trump Administration, or the United States of America. Other Fake News Media Outlets to follow. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

This likely won't do these legacy media outlets' ratings any good.

Now, brace yourselves for the rapid repetition of "but muh First Amendment" outcries. If the administration were trying to censor these outlets, or to prevent them from disseminating whatever news at whatever angle they care to, that may be a valid argument. But the First Amendment doesn't guarantee any news outlet a spot in the White House briefing room, or anywhere else.

Now it's likely there will be legal challenges

But there is, or at least there should be, an object lesson in here. Reporters covering White House briefings should be conveying facts, not spin. They aren't there to offer opinions and try to "gotcha" administration officials, no matter which party; it's nasty and disrespectful to Republican and Democrat administrations alike. There are plenty of places online and on cable/broadcast television where one can find that sort of thing.

Anyone who wants to see that kind of journalism is free to join dozens of viewers on MSNOW or CNN's prime-time coverage.

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As I was wrapping up this piece, the president was asked about his post by media in the Oval Office:

President Trump defends his decision to ban CNN, MS Now, and Politico from the White House:



"Our country has to have honesty [...] You need a free press — you need a fair press and an honest press." pic.twitter.com/qtF93slZ57 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 18, 2026

A free and fair press is what anyone with common sense wants in this country. Stay tuned!

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