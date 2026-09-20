The Odd Couple Returns: Trump, Mamdani to Meet in NYC During UN Week

New York City Democratic Socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani and President Donald Trump could not be more different in style, substance, or viewpoint — yet they’re scheduled to meet Monday at Gracie Mansion, the mayor’s official residence.

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Although their statements in the past have been sharply critical of each other, they have met twice before in visits that surprised many observers who expected much less friendly exchanges.

The latest meeting is scheduled as the 81st UN General Assembly session gets underway and Trump prepares to address the body Tuesday morning with a speech that, based on his past appearances, is almost guaranteed not to be boring.

Will they just trade charges of “You’re a Marxist” and “No! You’re a fascist?”

Nope. According to the mayor’s office, they will be discussing practical matters, but they only gave one line in a statement detailing what those might be: "The meeting will focus on issues affecting New York City and New Yorkers."

The president torched Mamdani but good earlier this month after the mayor and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14) were seen laughing during a somber 9/11 remembrance at Ground Zero on the 25th anniversary of 9/11.

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump will be meeting with ZOHRAN MAMDANI in NYC on Monday, per NYP



The meeting will reportedly take place at Gracie Mansion, the mayor’s official residence



47 was already set to be in NYC for the UN General Assembly, so this is simply a side quest.



Just… pic.twitter.com/MS5tyMlpwY — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 20, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump will be meeting with ZOHRAN MAMDANI in NYC on Monday, per NYP The meeting will reportedly take place at Gracie Mansion, the mayor’s official residence 47 was already set to be in NYC for the UN General Assembly, so this is simply a side quest. Just days ago, President Trump TORCHED Mamdani for laughing during the 9/11 ceremony at Ground Zero, so this oughta be an interesting meeting. They do tend to keep it pretty cordial when appearing together or when speaking on the phone, however.

Trump hosted then-mayor-elect Mamdani in the Oval Office in November 2025, and as our Jennifer Oliver O’Connell reported at the time, the president hadn’t expected things to go so well:

"We had a meeting today that actually surprised me... We may disagree how we get there [on policy]," says @POTUS on his meeting with Mayor-elect Mamdani.



"I expect to be helping him, not hurting him... because I want NYC to be great. Look, I love NYC. That's where I come from." pic.twitter.com/lHlT4jRP0q — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 21, 2025

In February of this year, meanwhile, Mamdani again met the president in the Oval Office in an unannounced visit to discuss housing. Once more, the duo looked more like best buds than arch enemies:

I had a productive meeting with President Trump this afternoon.



I’m looking forward to building more housing in New York City. pic.twitter.com/XnPbt0KXYU — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) February 26, 2026

I’m not buying it. These two men do not like each other, or even if they find each other personally unobjectionable, they despise one another’s policies. Both have something to gain, though: Trump looks like a guy who will talk to anyone, no matter how ideologically opposed his visions are, and he also still does genuinely care about his hometown, even if he no longer maintains his primary residence in the Big Apple.

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Mamdani can say, “Look! I’m not a super extremist freak who wants to reimagine America in my radical vision — I’m just a regular guy who even talks to the president!”

Even if it turns into another grinning photo-op, expect the mean tweets to quickly resume again afterward on both sides. These guys’ political opinions come from opposite sides of the universe, and it’s hard to see them ever truly becoming allies.

After all, it’s pretty tough to become real friends with a terrorist-coddling, anti-capitalist, fire-breathing Marxist.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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