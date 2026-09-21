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Here's the Answer to Those White House Tweets Teasing That 'Something's Coming'

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Sep 21, 2026 7:21 PM
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Here's the Answer to Those White House Tweets Teasing That 'Something's Coming'
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The liberal media are definitely having a meltdown right now. 

CNN, MS NOW, and Politico were banned from White House briefings by President Donald Trump last week for being "fake news." They responded by making a joint statement on Monday announcing they would be suing to get their access restored

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Then other media outlets that were involved in the pool coverage of the White House said they would be suspending their coverage of Trump and the White House in response to the ban of the outlets. 

The whining was something. 

Then the White House teased that "something was coming" and advised people to watch the White House X account. This was the first teaser: 

In our reporting, we speculated on what the tweet might mean:

We don't know that this tweet is related. But it's making me wonder if they may have decided to put out a media program to announce the news and what's going on. 

Then came this. 

It seems that our guess from our earlier coverage about what was "coming" was right.

It looks like they're going to put out news/content of their own. 

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The White House appears to be getting ready to do an end run around the legacy media. They just posted this tweet. 

It sounds like they're going to try to deliver news directly to the people through this process, so we'll have to see more about how this might work. 

Now, you know that's going to make the liberal media meltdown even more - if they are simply ignored. They will, of course, say whatever they are going to say anyway, but they wouldn't do it with any credibility if they have no more access than anyone else. 

Grab the popcorn; you know the tantrums are coming. 

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News Topics CNN | FAKE NEWS | LIBERAL MEDIA | WHITE HOUSE | MEDIA BIAS | DONALD TRUMP
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