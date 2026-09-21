Bessent Explains This Move Against Iran That May Just Be One of the Best Trump Trolls Ever

President Donald Trump certainly has a knack for trolling.

There was one epic troll he pulled on a Taliban leader. Rep. Wesley Hunt (TX- 38), who was there, recounted the tale, as Stephen Green at our sister site PJ Media reported. Trump told the leader he wanted to leave Afghanistan, but it had to be a conditions-based withdrawal (not the pell-mell chaos that Joe Biden ended up having). Trump gave a blunt warning to the Taliban leader, "If you harm a hair on a single American, I'm going to kill you." Not something you generally hear from an American leader.

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Then he drove the point home when he pulled a picture of the Taliban leader's home out of his pocket, handed it to him, and left.

Now that's how you deliver a message. Something tells me the leader got it.

Now to the present. The United Nations General Assembly high-level week starts on Tuesday. That puts us in the odd position of having to issue visas to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, despite being at war with Iran.

As Green pointed out, that's where the troll comes in.

Sky News' Adam Parsons explained the tight controls that would be on the Iranian delegation. They're restricted as to how far they can go from the UN building and even to what shops they can go.

This is HILARIOUS



Trump is required by the UN to allow Iran to speak at the UN General Assembly.



We issued visas so the Iranian President can speak at the UN General assembly, then took away Iran's ability to fly to NYC.



Scott Bessent announced that starting Weds, any country… — Matt Tardio (@angertab) September 21, 2026

As podcast host Matt Tardio explained, while we may have to issue the Iranian visas, they may have a small problem with flying in — or at least flying out — since we've stomped all over their ability to get fuel and services.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced that starting Wednesday, any country providing fuel to any Iranian airlines will be heavily sanctioned. Bessent and the Trump team have been crippling the Iranian economy with such sanctions and seizing the mullahs' money.

🚨 BREAKING: Treasury Sec. Scott Bessent just sent CHILLS down Iran's spine, saying EVERY IRANIAN AIRLINE is being SHUT OFF effective Wednesday, Sep. 23 — and banks will CONTINUE being severed



ANY Iranian airline has to be shunned by the host airport, or they will be "KNOCKED… pic.twitter.com/WE3OtEs3J7 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 21, 2026

Indeed, those sanctions don't just pertain to fuel, but they also include landing services and other services.

“On September 23, all Iranian airlines will be grounded globally,” Bessent told CNBC. The move could effectively prevent Iranian carriers from operating at airports worldwide. He noted that the US threat applies not only to the airlines themselves but also to airports, fuel suppliers, ticketing agencies, and other service providers. “If they land, they cannot be supplied with fuel or landing services, nor can tickets be sold for them; otherwise, you will be cut off from the dollar system,” he said.

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As Tardio notes regarding Sept. 23: "For those of you wondering, that's the same day the Iranian President is scheduled to speak in NYC. GOOD LUCK making it home!"

Gotta love it.

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