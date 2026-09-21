Another Machete Killing in New York, and Another Awkward Question for Sanctuary State Democrats

Imagine, for a nanosecond, the histrionic meltdowns that would erupt on the Left, and among its sock-puppet "mainstream" media, of course, if a series of machete attacks were being carried out by white dudes against random people of color.

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Yeah.

So let's take a look at several actual machete attacks happening in the magical land of laughable New York Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul, and Marxist NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani — beginning with a recap of the state's latest attack, in which a man was accused of fatally attacking another man with a machete in Uniondale, Long Island. The accused assailant was arraigned on Friday.

Prosecutors allege that 35-year-old Jorge Alexander Huezo Villatoro struck 40-year-old Tadeo Alvarado-Chavez on the head and body with a machete and continued the attack after the victim collapsed to the ground. Police said the incident stemmed from a bar fight at Frontera Bar in Uniondale at about 2 a.m. Monday. According to police, the victim was punched during the dispute, then left the bar and returned about two hours later carrying a machete. Police said the victim was disarmed by a bystander and the suspect. Investigators allege Villatoro then obtained another machete, followed the victim to the rear of the strip mall and carried out the attack there. Prosecutors said the victim was left in a pool of blood. ... Prosecutors said the suspect, who is from El Salvador, refused to provide information to police after his arrest. Villatoro was remanded and pleaded not guilty.

In reference to the case, Nassau County Police Det. Lt. Daniel Steller said:

It was a horrific attack. The individual was unarmed. He was walking away. He was trying to get away when Mr. Viatora... it was a barbaric assault which unfortunately that led to his death.

Prosecutors said the suspect, who is from El Salvador, refused to provide information to police after his arrest. Villatoro was remanded and pleaded not guilty.

El Salvador? Hmm.

If my memory is correct, the notorious MS-13 (Mara Salvatrucha) runs rampant in El Salvador and parts of Latin America — though it originated in California. (I know; try to control your shock and amazement.)

Among the organization's favored "activities," we see drug trafficking, extortion, robbery, kidnapping and murder, and extreme brutality. Law enforcement cases have described victims being stabbed or hacked with machetes, tortured, mutilated, and dismembered. Moreover, some members have been required to commit murder to gain or advance their status within the gang.

Coincidences? The cases in New York, I mean. I don't think so.

And in May, two members of MS-13’s Hempstead Locos Salvatruchas (HLS) gang were each sentenced to 12 years in prison for their roles in two separate attacks in Nassau County.

In late 2024. In October of that year, they — and several co-conspirators — attacked six people with knives and a machete at a soccer field in Hempstead. Two months later, they attacked two more victims in the parking lot of a Uniondale laundromat using white pipes and a machete.

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Heck, here's another — from 2017:

Three people who said they are members of the MS-13 gang were arrested and charged with attempted murder after the victim said he was shot at and attacked with a machete in Westbury, Long Island. Department Chief Kevin Smith said, at the time: "These three guys have demonstrated they are extremely dangerous and needed to be taken off the streets."

So here we are, more than nine years later, and these machete attacks continue to happen.

Meanwhile, Hochul, Mamdani, and various other New York Democrat politicians continue to fearmonger the daylights out of the "evils" of ICE as they continue to remove dangerous people from our streets — people who should never have been allowed to cross the border in the first place.

What say you?

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