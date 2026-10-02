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Wild WNBA Moment When Fever Player Is Thrown to the Ground — Then the Refs Made It Worse

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Oct 02, 2026 12:15 PM
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Wild WNBA Moment When Fever Player Is Thrown to the Ground — Then the Refs Made It Worse
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

We've seen a lot of wild WNBA moments, but one of the common themes seems to be the problem with the referees, particularly when it comes to the Indiana Fever. 

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In a critical playoff game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Fever on Thursday, that problem reared its head again in a moment that has gone viral. This is crazy. 

You can see the Aces' Brianna Turner lock Lexie Hull's arm and throw her to the ground. As the announcers noted, that was a dangerous move. Fortunately, Hull got up and did not appear to be injured. 

But guess who the refs called for the "foul"? You got it right if you guessed Hull. 

That, naturally, caused the Fever coach, Stephanie White, to flip out. Both she and Hull wanted to challenge it. 

But the referees just proceeded with the game, refusing any review of the play, and giving the Aces the free throws. Another move that made absolutely no sense. 

Not only that, but they then gave White a technical foul over her attempt to challenge the play.

White left the coach's box and rushed to midcourt yelling at the officials. White was unable to use a coach's challenge to contest the foul on Hull because the referees did not recognize her request for a timeout before play resumed.

The former WNBA Coach of the Year addressed the incident after the game.

"They weren't talking to us," White said, via the Indianapolis Star. "They were running away from us, actually, because I got the technical for trying to go on the court to call a timeout to challenge. The officiating was terrible."

The WNBA will now review White's technical foul. If it isn't rescinded, White will have to pay a $500 fine under WNBA rules.

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There was also another point in the fourth quarter where Caitlin Clark appeared to get an elbow in the mouth, causing her to bleed. 

That also wasn't called a foul. Clark was asked about it. 

"Your guess is as good as mine," she replied. She obviously was not a happy camper about that. 

Then, after all that, the Indiana Fever were eliminated from the playoffs, losing to the Aces, 94-83. A frustrating ending to the season for the Fever. 

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News Topics INDIANA | SPORTS | WNBA
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