New Info Just Revealed About Lindsay Clancy Holdout Juror Shocks Liberal Media Host

We've been hearing from some of the 11 jurors in the Lindsay Clancy case who wanted to acquit her by reason of insanity. We've heard from three women on camera, one man, and the youngest female juror. But we haven't heard from the holdout juror, who refused to go along with the majority.

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There's been concern that if the holdout juror's identity was revealed, he could be endangered by some of the people who have gone crazy over the case and are so upset that there was a mistrial.

However, now there's been some information that was just revealed about the man during an interview with one of the other jurors, Paula Devlin, with Gayle King on CBS. King specifically asked about the composition of the jury, as well as the age and racial makeup of the panel. Her reaction to the answer was quite something.

NEW: Lindsay Clancy juror Paula Devlin reveals on 'CBS Mornings' that the lone, male holdout juror who voted to find Clancy guilty of murdering her children was the *only* person of color -- a black man.



The 11 not-guilty jurors -- who hectored him for a week to cave -- were all… pic.twitter.com/5qirHNGCyx — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 11, 2026

There were nine women and three men on the jury, King explained. Devlin responded that the jurors ranged in age from 22 to 70s, that many had children, and that there was only one "person of color." King asked if the person of color was a man or a woman. When Devlin responded it was a man, that's when King asked if the holdout juror was a black man, and Devlin confirmed it.

"Wow, I have to sit with that a moment," King replied.

Now they shouldn't have been revealing any information about this juror to begin with. If the other jurors want to go public, that's their business, but this guy should be able to have his privacy and not be doxxed.

But what does King have to sit with? What does she really have to process about the man being black? That the man doesn't fit her image of who she thought it would be? That the man the other jurors were hectoring on some level, who stood his ground, was black? Will the liberal media now view the story differently? They try to group everyone into racial classifications, and this may have just blown up their narratives on the case. It isn't about race; it's about jurors making a decision on guilt or innocence, based on their understanding of the evidence. It's going to be quite something to see how the general liberal media now reacts and if this changes how they have been approaching this case.

The news went everywhere fast. People had thoughts.

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This is amazing. The Left has been trashing this guy all week only to find out that he was the only black person on the jury, getting hounded by bossy white women. Just perfect. https://t.co/yooCcogaU8 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 11, 2026

The lone holdout juror was a black dude. This is going to completely scramble the brains of all the pro-Clancy libs. https://t.co/0PnthVMSDg — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 11, 2026

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