El-Sayed Gets a Brutal Schooling After Remark on the Economy, and Millionaires and Billionaires

When you see far-left extremists spout off, sometimes their ignorance and their bad approach are just stupefying.

Take Democrat Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, for example.

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He's constantly railing against billionaires and saying we should "get money out of politics." Yet, he's taking money from billionaires, including people from places outside of Michigan, like California. Talk about hypocrisy and nonsense. He's against billionaires - unless they're stuffing cash in the coffers of his campaign.

But El-Sayed was going off on them again. We have two choices here with the following clip. Either he has no real understanding of how the economy works or the basic facts that he's talking about, or he's trying to buffalo his audience.

I'd rather have an economy that makes 1,000 millionaires than 1 billionaire. pic.twitter.com/pVEnetgo6l — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) October 1, 2026

"I'd rather have an economy that makes 1,000 millionaires than one billionaire," he asserted.

El-Sayed then argued that most billionaires don't use their money to start other businesses. He claimed they parked it in the stock market, which he said was "just investing in other billionaires." He said the "top seven stocks were making money," and everyone else was "dipping."

That's his argument for grabbing the billionaires' "excess money," and allegedly "investing" it in schools, infrastructure, healthcare, and childcare.

That sounds in some ways similar to what the socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said. He thinks that it's the government's job to deliver you a "dignified life" by providing for all your "needs," although El-Sayed doesn't quite go that far.

Now, he's ignorant because we already have an economy far better than that, as CNN commentator and Salem Media host Scoff Jennings noted.

He’s in luck: The ratio of total millionaires to billionaires in America is roughly 23,600 to 1. https://t.co/vAG71kiW9Y — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 2, 2026

We have almost 24 million millionaires to almost 1,000 billionaires. That's a sign of a system that's a success - with the possibility open to anyone.

But El-Sayed doesn't seem to know that.

U.S. real median household income reached a record-high $87,460 in 2025, plus the official poverty rate dropped to a historic low of 10.2 percent. That's good news that is not getting enough attention.

Then the antagonism against billionaires is ridiculous. If your economy doesn't have one billionaire, it's probably a bad economy, and something we wouldn't want. We don't penalize success in this country, even if the leftists do, and that's why we have the possibility of more success, unlike some other countries.

If your economy can’t make a billionaire it won’t make an additional thousand millionaires



It will just be poor https://t.co/SsrD3hYlgf — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) October 2, 2026

The billionaires, like Elon Musk (who was briefly a trillionaire), also have businesses that provide useful products and services as well as a ton of good jobs. And they don't just put their money in the stock market; they create new businesses with that money and/or increase/improve the businesses they already have.

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When Elon Musk took SpaceX public in its initial public offering, he created 4,400 millionaires with that alone. That included regular folks: Electricians, janitors, and cafeteria workers.

But under socialists and far-left extremists who want to grab their money, you would have fewer billionaires and millionaires. The extremists don't seem to understand that the money isn't necessarily in cash, but is invested in businesses, so if they grabbed it, it might also collapse the successful business - and all those jobs they provide the American people.

Moreover, even if they grab 5 percent of the billionaires' money or whatever number they're presently throwing around, it's not going to be able to cover all the things El-Sayed wants to cover. He already essentially admitted they would have to go after other people, and not just the billionaires, for more taxes as well.

This kind of thinking wouldn't create success. It would only make everyone equally poor.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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