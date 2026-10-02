Big Updates in Case of Charlotte Child Killed in His Home in Drive-By Shooting

A week ago, RedState brought you the tragic story of 4-year-old Caleb Flax, who was at home sleeping in his bed in the overnight hours of Sunday, September 20, when multiple shots rang out on the 900 block of Grassy Patch Lane in Charlotte's Barley Greens community.

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It's a sound that is all too familiar for many Charlotte residents, but in this neighborhood, they'd heard them earlier in the month in a case where a woman was injured.

Another woman was injured in the September 20 incident when some of the shots fired entered her home and struck her in the leg. Thankfully, she's expected to be okay.

Caleb Flax, who excitedly started his first day of kindergarten on Sept. 8, was also hit as he lay next to his mother, Bryanna, in the house next door. In an interview with Queen City News, she said that "They shot him in his head, and it went through his brain." Caleb Flax was pronounced dead at the hospital a few hours later.

There have been some big developments in this case this week, including the announcement of several arrests and what investigators say was the motive behind the shootings. In news that will shock absolutely no one, all but one of the suspects arrested so far have been teenagers:

According to court documents, seven gunmen traveling in two stolen vehicles arrived in the area at approximately 3:01 a.m. on Sunday. The suspects fired more than 80 rounds into four homes and three vehicles while driving down the street, killing the child, who was shot in the head, and injuring a woman in an adjacent home. Channel 9 was at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse on Thursday when one of the suspects, Mallard Creek High School junior Ian Garland, 17, faced a judge for his crimes, including murder. Garland was the intended target of a separate shooting on Silver Birch Drive, but the wrong house was hit there, prosecutors said. That shooting happened hours before Garland, and several others tried retaliating, looking for revenge. Garland drove a stolen Mercedes to Grassy Patch Lane, along with another car, prosecutors said. That was when gunfire erupted.

Their names are:

Ar'montae Johnson, 16 was taken into custody in Stanley on Sept. 21. He is charged with murder, attempted murder, four counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, conspiracy to commit a felony, possession of a stolen vehicle and two counts of larceny of a motor vehicle.

Ian Garland, 17, is charged with murder, attempted first-degree murder, felony conspiracy and four counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied building. Garland is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday morning.

Antonio Kahron Ladson, 17, was arrested in Gaston County on Sept. 25. He's charged with murder, attempted murder, four counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, conspiracy to commit a felony and accessory after the fact.

Jaylen Vontae Barber, 16, was arrested in Monroe on Sept. 29. He's charged with murder, attempted murder, four counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and conspiracy to commit a felony.

The adult who was arrested is 22-year-old Terrance Jermaine Jackson, who was "charged with accessory after the fact to murder":

The warrant does not charge Jackson with the shooting itself. It alleges that "multiple suspects" committed the murder and that Jackson knowingly helped them escape detection, arrest and punishment by assisting in selling the stolen vehicle used in the killing.

Unconfirmed reports circulating on social media state that Jackson is, surprise, surprise, a repeat offender. It's unclear whether the same holds true for any of the "juvenile offenders."

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The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) held a press conference on Friday and confirmed the arrests and what they believe led up to the shooting. They also noted they are looking for more suspects.

CMPD says this an example of how many bullets were fired when Caleb Flax was killed. These are not the actual shell casings collected from the scene, but CMPD says they show the variety of bullets used #cltnews pic.twitter.com/WWBSeCYVWh — Katy Solt (@katysolttv) October 2, 2026

"A helpless 4-year-old child was killed, and another adult was wounded and 14 others were faced to endure a barrage of gunfire that could have taken more innocent lives. The behavior of those responsible for these crimes was reckless, it was violent, it was irresponsible and it… pic.twitter.com/0JFYND6ej8 — CMPD News (@CMPD) October 2, 2026

Sadly, Caleb Flax is not the only child who was senselessly killed in Charlotte as a result of a drive-by shooting over the last year. In that case, where 4-year-old Jayce Edwards was killed on Sept. 17, 2025, as he slept in his home, prosecutors chose not to seek the death penalty for the suspects:

Reminder: Charlotte/Mecklenburg DA Merriweather declined to seek the death penalty for the suspects arrested for murdering 4 yo Jayce Edwards when they shot into his home. https://t.co/8gJvRM4U9X — T Bradley (@TBradleyNC) October 1, 2026

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Per the CMPD, anyone with information on the Caleb Flax case should call "704-432-8477 (TIPS) and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective."

RIP, Caleb.

CMPD is holding a press conference at 12:30 to provide more details about the 4 teens and 1 adult arrested in connection with shooting and killing 4-year-old Caleb Flax. We will air the presser live on @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/c4ZujhV2d8 — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) October 2, 2026

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