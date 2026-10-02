Susan Rice Proves Who's the A*s When She Takes Hilton to Task for Using Her Words Against Becerra

Former Obama National Security Advisor and former U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice is none too pleased that Republican candidate for California governor Steve Hilton is invoking her name and her appellation for his Democrat opponent Xavier Becerra.

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At the Wednesday governor's debate, Hilton trounced Becerra and reminded Californians of not just Becerra's record of trafficking illegal alien children and failed governance, but that his own party doesn't think very highly of him. Hilton name-checked Rice and invoked her words: "B*tch-A*s" and "idiot," which Rice reportedly used to describe Becerra. That part of the debate, and other moments, have gone viral, and a new website: "B*tch-A*s Becerra" has appeared detailing his corruption and failures.

Epic.

Well, the bat signal has gone up. For the most part Democrats, including Rice, have been radio silent on the California governor's race. It seems that has now changed, and it is to the advantage of Steve Hilton.

Rice took to X to try and take down Hilton a peg or two.

.@SteveHiltonx Make no mistake, I support @XavierBecerra for CA Gov. So stop using my name against him. — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) October 2, 2026

This did not go well.

Notice that Rice didn't deny that she referred to Becerra in this manner. She just pledged her support for him becoming California governor. Not exactly a ringing endorsement; more like a hostage statement.

And frankly, the fact that she made it simply shows Rice is as big of a tool as Becerra. I noted this in a reply.

Sweetheart, you are on record calling him "B*tch-A*ss" and an "idiot." So by supporting someone you have zero respect for, you are showing yourself to be as much of a tool as he is. https://t.co/8iLoQnPOU1 — Jennifer Oliver O'Connell (@asthegirlturns) October 2, 2026

Other commenters pointed out the obvious: this endorsement is not going to help Becerra at all. The only Rice who still has actual heft and influence belongs to the other party (as I wrote about former National Security Adviser Condoleezza Rice on the 9/11 anniversary).

Sorry, Susan.

He didn't use your name. He used your WORDS about @XavierBecerra against him. He has no reason to stop using them. The fact that you've foolishly engaged with @SteveHiltonx shows YOUR words are helping him. — 🇺🇸 #IAmTheNRA Rosenblum (@StevenRosenblum) October 2, 2026

This is how you know that Hilton's attacks are hitting the mark and having the intended effect. Democrats still think Becerra is a useless article and just assumed California would work the way it works and get him over the top without any help from them. Now, they are forced to come out of the woodwork to defend Becerra and pledge support.

Good luck with that.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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