Jelly Roll Dares Trump Fans to Stop Listening After Playing Court Jester for Jimmy Kimmel

Somebody save him ... from himself.

Country music star Jelly Roll has decided a good portion of his audience can take a hike.

The “Son of a Sinner” singer, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, stunned audiences when he guest-hosted on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" this week and delivered some particularly sharp criticisms of President Trump.

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These weren't light-hearted jests from late-night comedy of years gone by either, as RedState's Brad Essex covered. It was DeFord, reading jokes written for him by Kimmel's TDS-addled staff. Barking on stage like a trained seal about the President only liking "his own race," referring to him as a "fat pig."

Essex notes that the venue and the tone made the insults more jarring.

"Late-night television under Jimmy Kimmel's brand is not neutral ground, and choosing that stage to adopt the specific style of anti-conservative coastal comedy sends a clear, unmistakable signal to his base — the hard-working, conservative Americans who regularly fill his concert venues," he writes.

Jelly Roll quickly sent those same hard-working, conservative Americans another unmistakable message — Stop listening to my music.

"So, for those who threatened to stop listening to my music based on my comments last night, I just want to say with conviction, go right ahead because I’m going to keep speaking my truth,” he said. “Or my name isn’t Post Malone.”

Go right ahead. DeFord is making it clear he has no regard for a huge chunk of his audience.

🚨New: Jelly Roll tells fan who criticized his comments on President Trump to stop listening to his music:



“So for those who threatened to stop listening to my music based on my comments last night, I just wanna say with conviction, Go Right Ahead!” pic.twitter.com/OQ9kLpNLO7 — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) August 27, 2026

Maybe it was the fact that country music tends to be home for fans of a traditional way of life in America or his constant references to God in discussing his turnaround in life, but many folks assumed Jelly Roll leaned conservative. And maybe he even allowed that assumption to linger as he plays a particular character for the music scene.

But Mr. Roll is a weapons-grade fraud. Which, in hindsight, was rather obvious. Who would have thunk that a former convicted felon (pardoned in 2025), a former drug dealer and addict, previously married to a former high-end escort, might not be cut from conservative cloth.

DeFord currently dabbles in WWE storylines. And he underwent an incredible physical transformation, which he says gives him license to commit "fat-on-fat crime" against the President.

The "Liar" singer, by the way, wants you to believe his massive weight loss is all diet and exercise, not the entertainment industry's drug of choice: Ozempic.

Uh-huh.

A fake wrestling character, previously married to someone promoting fake love and fidelity, and a champion of fake weight loss. We're surprised this man might not have a handle on reality?

.@JellyRoll615 is 100% not welcomed to Florida’s panhandle. I don’t even want to see his bus on I-10. He’s always been the token “country” star the libs in California are allowed to enjoy. (He ain’t country, never was.) Take the TDS elsewhere, loser. — Jimmy Patronis (@JimmyPatronis) August 26, 2026

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During his final monologue for his late-night guest-hosting stint, Jelly Roll insisted that when it comes to politics, he's "pretty down the middle," but vowed to keep speaking out.

“My daddy always told me it is never too late to do the right thing,” he said. “So I am going to try to do the right thing right now because human dignity isn’t Republican nor Democrat. Compassion isn’t left-wing, and mercy isn’t right-wing. Pain and healing knows no partisanship."

"Hurting hearts are more important than poll numbers, and there are no boundaries or borders for broken families.”

Sorry, Chief, you can't feign neutrality while delivering a sermon about "no borders" and "speaking my truth" on a show whose star, Kimmel, is a perpetually teary-eyed anti-Trumper, while following an equally deranged guest host.

"Who would have guessed I'd get in more trouble with the president than Rosie O'Donnell?" he quipped.

It's not trouble with the President he should be worried about. It's trouble with the fanbase he just spat on.

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