Prepare for Another Leftist Meltdown After What Bill Maher Just Revealed About Trump

Bill Maher is one of the few liberals who can sometimes see things with an open mind and isn't afraid of calling out the leftist craziness he has been seeing from the Democrats.

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So he's been very busy this election season calling out all the nuttiness, especially the socialist nonsense, which he abhors. He even said earlier this year he could be open to voting for Republicans like Vice President JD Vance or Secretary of State Marco Rubio in 2028 if the Democrats keep going down this path. "My vote is in play," he said.

Maher revealed something else during his "Club Random" podcast on Monday, during a conversation with Hollywood agent and executive Ari Emanuel, that is going to cause those crazies on the left to have another meltdown. As our Townhall sister site reported, Maher said that President Donald Trump had invited him back to the White House for another dinner.

"I'm having dinner with him next week," Maher told Emanuel.

Warning for graphic language:

SHOCKING: Bill Maher reveals President Trump just INVITED him back for a second White House dinner. “[President Trump] just, out of the blue, ‘let's have dinner again.’ I was like, ‘great.’ And he was, like, really nice. Like, ‘I promise I won't say bad things about you like I did the last time.’ And I texted back and I said, ‘you know what? You're the president of the United States. Say whatever the f*ck you want. I'm just glad we're talking.’” — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) October 12, 2026

"After the first dinner, I went back to doing what I do. But then, like, he just, out of the blue, 'Let's have dinner again.' And I was like, great. And he was really nice. Like, 'I promise I won't say bad things about you like I did the last time.' And I texted back, and I said, 'You know what, you're the president of the United States. Say whatever the f--- you want. I'm just glad we're talking.' It's like being called a 'hockey puck' by Don Rickles. It's just what he does. It's how he talks."

Maher said it "blows my mind" that people would turn down the opportunity, "a private dinner in the White House with the president, just a few people, say whatever you want."

Among the people on the left who flipped out at him over that first dinner was comedian/producer Larry David. So Maher pointed out how wild that was when David's own agent — Ari Emanuel — was also talking to Trump.

Bill Maher exposes Larry David’s hypocrisy by SLAMMING him for the “Hitler” op-ed over their Trump dinner, while David says nothing when his own agent TALKED to POTUS. Bill Maher: “It's so interesting to me that Larry David, I'm like, I'm the devil because I talk to him, but his own agent just talked to him on Monday.” Ari Emanuel: “Listen, this is your stick with him.” Bill Maher: “I know, but you must recognize the hypocrisy there. Somehow when it's his own agent doing the exact same thing, then we don't play the Hitler card. We don't [hate to] play the Hitler card. Just admit that. It's true.” — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) October 12, 2026

"It's so interesting to me that Larry David, like, I'm the devil because I talk to him, but his own agent just talked to him on Monday," Maher laughed as Emanuel attempted to avoid weighing in. "You must recognize the hypocrisy there. Somehow, when it's his own agent doing the exact same thing, this is, then we don't play the Hitler card."

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But that would require leftists to be consistent, which is a continual problem.

Maher had previously described the big difference between dealing with Trump and Democrat presidents like Obama or Clinton.

"I never felt I had to walk on eggshells around him," he told his audience. "And honestly, I voted for Clinton and Obama, but I would never feel comfortable talking to them the way I was able to talk with Donald Trump. That's just how it went down. Make of it what you will. Me? I feel it's emblematic of why the Democrats are so unpopular these days."

That's simple — he's real, unlike the other two.

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