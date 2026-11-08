Socialists March on Times Square, Didn't Expect to Run Into Resistance From the Naked Cowboy

Socialists marching through Times Square on Saturday found an unlikely source of criticism and pushback — the Naked Cowboy.

The DSA-backed demonstration brought hundreds of protesters into the streets demanding new Democrat leadership. They're out here flexing their commie muscles, emboldened by recent primary takeovers and the midterm elections.

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Senate Democrat Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Democrat leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) were among the targets.

Marchers carried signs rejecting both men as the party prepared to take control of Congress in January. Apparently, winning a majority isn't enough to keep the radical wing of their voting base happy.

@anadoluagency 📹 Thousands gather in New York's Times Square for March for Our Democracy rally following US midterm elections 🪧 Protesters demand democracy, equal rights and political accountability during march through Midtown Manhattan 🗳️ Organizers call for accurate vote counting, protection of election certification and opposition to voting restrictions ♬ Anadolu English - orijinal ses - Anadolu English

“We don’t want corporate Dems in there,” one protester told The New York Post. “We’re calling the shots.”

"It's not enough to just keep the status quo. That's not what people want," she said, hoisting her little "New Majority Leader" placard.

The demonstration also carried an anti-ICE message, with protesters chanting that the immigration enforcement agency was not welcome.

"Jeffries, Schumer let's be clear ... ICE is not wanted here," they chanted. In rhyme. Because everything with these rubes has to be in rhyme. It creates the illusion that they're smarter, more creative.

Not sure about you, but whenever I hear these rhyming chants I think of the movie "PCU" where the feminists are on campus chanting, "Hey, hey, ho, ho, this p***s party's got to go."

Anyway, back to the march.

It was a demonstration of the pressure Democrat leaders face from activists determined to pull their party further left. But amid the signs and chants, one of Times Square’s most recognizable fixtures offered a dissenting opinion.

NOW: "No Schumer No Jeffries" Signs as Thousands Join March for Our Democracy in Times Square After Midterm Elections



The Naked Cowboy had one comment - "VETO"



Video by @yyeeaahhhboiii2 | Licensing @FreedomNTV [email protected] pic.twitter.com/UMBvw4R8vO — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) November 7, 2026

The Naked Cowboy, Robert John Burck, walked among a sea of rabid socialists and held up his Trump guitar.

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"Trump 2028!" he shouted. "Trump 2028!"

"The only word I concern myself with is 'veto.'"

Truly an inspiration. When confronted with the mindless cult of socialists, be this guy. But with more clothes.

Schumer and Jeffries might want to borrow a little of that willingness to tell the socialist wing something it doesn’t want to hear. Perhaps they could march together with the Naked Cowboy, in matching speedos, ¡Three Amigos!-style.

When a protester announces, “We’re calling the shots,” somebody in the supposed moderate wing of the Democrat Party ought to be able to say no. If not, they weren't all that moderate to begin with, were they?

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