Rick Scott Wants Senators Working Through Christmas — and the Senate’s Calendar Shows Why

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) wants Republicans to put their holiday plans on hold and get to work. He is calling for the Senate to remain in session every day until Democrats take control in January.

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How that even has to be stated out loud to this group is beyond comprehension. You've got roughly two months to protect America from the incoming socialist onslaught, and we're debating if we should even show up to work? Get your act together, people.

Scott's goal is to confirm judges and administration nominees and advance Republican priorities while the party still holds the majority.

"I think the American people would love for us all to shut up and just do our job," he wrote on X.

I'd like to interject here — The American people would have loved it if the Senate GOP started doing that long before the election. Maybe y'all wouldn't be in this situation if, say, you passed the SAVE America Act.

"That starts with the Senate staying in session every day until January, when Democrats take over. We owe it to the American people to get as much done as possible," Scott added. "Let’s Get to Work."

I think the American people would love for us all to shut up and just do our job. That starts with the Senate staying in session every day until January when Democrats take over. We owe it to the American people to get as much done as possible. Let’s Get to Work — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) November 7, 2026

Better late than never, I suppose.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) has also urged Republicans to make the most of their remaining time in charge.

"Eight weeks in the majority remaining. There’s a lot of work left to do. Time to get going," he added.

Scott reiterated the call to action in an interview on Fox News’ “Saturday in America.”

“What we ought to do is just stay up there until January 3rd or whatever it is when the new Democrats get sworn in, and let’s get everything done. Just stay every day — all through Christmas, all through Thanksgiving, all through New Year’s, every day," Scott urged. "Stay there, get things done.”

I'm not busting these guys' chops, as Scott and Lee almost certainly made the effort all along. But as a group, the exact time to start working for the American people is about 30 seconds after you're sworn into office. Not just a handful of weeks before you lose the majority.

I'm sure they would agree.

Eight weeks in the majority remaining There’s a lot of work left to do Time to get going — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) November 7, 2026

Of course, there is a problem here.

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Scott and Lee's demands put the Senate’s planned workload under scrutiny. According to earlier reporting on its calendar, the chamber had scheduled just eight session days in November and 14 in December.

That schedule leaves a considerable gap between the urgency Republicans describe and the time senators had set aside to address it.

And if you thought this fiery call to action would lead somewhere, consider this — Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) is the main person who can push to cancel recesses and keep the Senate in session. Granted, he needs enough senators to support the necessary procedural votes, but do you think he'll even set the wheels in motion?

Good luck with that.

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