How Can Senate Republicans Make Best Use of the Lame-Duck Session?

We don't know yet what will happen in the 2026 midterms. We do know that the midterms campaigns will be bitterly contested up until the final day, only a little over a week away now. We also know that the results of these elections could change the course of the nation for years to come.

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Furthermore, we know that the United States Senate has left a considerable amount of work lying on the table. It's worthwhile, then, to take a look at what could happen yet with the current Senate, which will be back to work for a lame duck session on November 9th, until the Christmas break. After that, a new Congress will be seated, and we do not yet know what that Congress will look like.

We do know what the current one looks like. And we do know what they need to do. Here are three things the United States Senate has pending that they should, at all cost, get passed and on to President Trump's desk in this lame duck session.

First: The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). This funds the Department of War and all its routine operations for fiscal 2027. It has passed the House of Representatives in July and is now awaiting action in the Senate. This is, literally, a matter of national security; the Senate needs to pull out the stops and get this done as soon as possible. The NDAA, mind you, has been languishing in part due to elements of the SAVE America Act being added to the bill, and those elements are key to enhancing election integrity; more on that in a moment.

Second: The Stop Insider Trading Act. This has been brought up in the Senate and has failed cloture, with Democrats objecting in part to voter-ID provisions included in the bill. Too many Representatives (I'm looking at you, Nancy Pelosi) have been taking advantage of their positions to use the stock market as an ATM. This is how, on a relatively modest House or Senate salary, so many of these people grow amazingly rich. This is a particularly odious incentive that attracts the worst sort of people, and the Senate needs to do whatever is necessary to cut that cord.

Third: The SAVE America Act. Get this done at all costs, either through the amendments to the NDAA or, preferably, the stand-alone bill. This would, primarily, enact new requirements on voter registration (proof of citizenship) and voting (ID requirements). This is the single most important thing we can do to beef up the integrity of our elections.

From the performance we've seen so far, the lame duck session may not be able to get this through cloture under the current system. Yes, that's still a problem. There's a solution, and the Senate Republicans will face a major decision after next week, when the midterm results are in and we know what the new makeup of the Senate will be. If the Democrats take the chamber — fates forfend that happening — then Senate Republicans, in that lame duck session, had better gird their loins and do the one thing that will enable passage of these three items: Kill the filibuster. A new Democrats will do this on Day One. Bet on it.

This old traditional practice, of which I was a staunch supporter myself until only months ago, has already been whittled away some in things like judicial nominations. It's time to put it to rest for good. We could argue that it's too great an advantage to hand the Democrats, but they will hand it to themselves in any case. If the Senate Republicans can swing that axe, to get these things done, then it's time.

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We are at the political knife-fighting stage now. The best thing we voters can do, now and in every election to come, is to turn out, to make sure that the Democrats don't gain the advantage of a House and Senate majority. But if they do — the lame-duck session is the Republicans' last chance to get these things done. It's time for them to fight dirty.

Vote! Vote! Vote!

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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