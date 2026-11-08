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Liberal Podcasters Forced to Apologize Over Charlie Kirk Joke — But The Bad News Keeps Coming

Rusty Weiss Follow @Rusty_Weiss
Nov 08, 2026 3:04 PM
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Liberal Podcasters Forced to Apologize Over Charlie Kirk Joke — But The Bad News Keeps Coming
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan have apologized, but their sponsor problem isn’t going away.

The hosts of the "I’ve Had It" podcast faced backlash after laughing at a remark about digging up late conservative icon Charlie Kirk and killing him again.

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Because it's funny, I guess, when people who differ with your slanted worldview are made the targets of political assassinations. I'm not certain they'd be quite so forthcoming with the macabre jokes if it was somebody close to them who had been murdered. Or if it was their side perpetually dodging bullets.

RedState's Sister Toldjah covered their vile remarks and noted that Skeletor and her sidekick were immediately immersed in a "PR crisis," with sponsors quickly distancing themselves. 

In a statement, the pair acknowledged that the joke was insensitive and that they should not have laughed. And, as with any good leftist who puts scoring political points above simply doing what's right, they qualified the apology by pushing an agenda. Never let a crisis go to waste.

"On Thursday’s show, we laughed at a joke about Charlie Kirk. It was an insensitive joke, and we should not have laughed. We regret it, and we apologize," they said in a statement. "Whatever our political differences, there is nothing funny about gun violence. We’ve long supported common-sense gun safety reform."

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"To that end, we’ve made a donation to Everytown for Gun Safety, the largest gun violence prevention organization in America. We’ll keep using our platforms to fight for the safety of all Americans."

Because, of course, they want to file Kirk's murder as “gun violence” instead of a political assassination. It's the narrative they want. If Charlie's death gets reduced to him being the victim of a more common crime, then the violence coming from the left doesn't get the focus. And he can't be considered a conservative martyr.

Meanwhile, Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet shared additional company statements addressing their advertising with the podcast. Among the screenshots he posted were statements from Ethos and PAKA saying they had ended their relationships with the show.

"What was said on this show doesn't reflect our values, and we don't condone violence in any form," Ethos said in a statement Kolvet shared. "We've ended our advertising relationship and won't be working with them moving forward."

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"We don't condone violence of any kind or making light of it," PAKA, an apparel company, added.

Welch and Sullivan may be ready to shift the conversation to gun policy, but the business fallout deserves more attention. It deserves, quite frankly, more fallout.

I’m no fan of cancel culture, but sponsors ought to have a minimum standard. If laughing about digging up a murdered man and killing him again doesn’t cross it, what does?

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CHARLIE KIRK | CONSERVATISM | EVERYTOWN FOR GUN SAFETY | GUN VIOLENCE
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