Liberal Podcasters Forced to Apologize Over Charlie Kirk Joke — But The Bad News Keeps Coming

Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan have apologized, but their sponsor problem isn’t going away.

The hosts of the "I’ve Had It" podcast faced backlash after laughing at a remark about digging up late conservative icon Charlie Kirk and killing him again.

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Because it's funny, I guess, when people who differ with your slanted worldview are made the targets of political assassinations. I'm not certain they'd be quite so forthcoming with the macabre jokes if it was somebody close to them who had been murdered. Or if it was their side perpetually dodging bullets.

RedState's Sister Toldjah covered their vile remarks and noted that Skeletor and her sidekick were immediately immersed in a "PR crisis," with sponsors quickly distancing themselves.

Evil. Jennifer Welch can’t control her laughter after reading a tweet that says, “We’re digging up Charlie Kirk and doing it again.” https://t.co/Co6riq0bla — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) November 5, 2026

In a statement, the pair acknowledged that the joke was insensitive and that they should not have laughed. And, as with any good leftist who puts scoring political points above simply doing what's right, they qualified the apology by pushing an agenda. Never let a crisis go to waste.

"On Thursday’s show, we laughed at a joke about Charlie Kirk. It was an insensitive joke, and we should not have laughed. We regret it, and we apologize," they said in a statement. "Whatever our political differences, there is nothing funny about gun violence. We’ve long supported common-sense gun safety reform."

"To that end, we’ve made a donation to Everytown for Gun Safety, the largest gun violence prevention organization in America. We’ll keep using our platforms to fight for the safety of all Americans."

Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan posted an apology to Instagram after numerous sponsors dropped them. Normally, I’d give them grace, but they have consistently said some of the hateful, outrageous things imaginable over the last year without remorse. I don’t believe they’re remorseful now, either. — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) November 7, 2026

Because, of course, they want to file Kirk's murder as “gun violence” instead of a political assassination. It's the narrative they want. If Charlie's death gets reduced to him being the victim of a more common crime, then the violence coming from the left doesn't get the focus. And he can't be considered a conservative martyr.

Meanwhile, Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet shared additional company statements addressing their advertising with the podcast. Among the screenshots he posted were statements from Ethos and PAKA saying they had ended their relationships with the show.

"What was said on this show doesn't reflect our values, and we don't condone violence in any form," Ethos said in a statement Kolvet shared. "We've ended our advertising relationship and won't be working with them moving forward."

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"We don't condone violence of any kind or making light of it," PAKA, an apparel company, added.

🚨Was just informed of FOUR more companies that have dropped Jennifer Welch: @get_Ethos @betterhelp @PAKA_Apparel @GetHoneyLove That makes 16 brands total per @CaraGrace23 https://t.co/ZRgWKA2Fua — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) November 8, 2026

Welch and Sullivan may be ready to shift the conversation to gun policy, but the business fallout deserves more attention. It deserves, quite frankly, more fallout.

I’m no fan of cancel culture, but sponsors ought to have a minimum standard. If laughing about digging up a murdered man and killing him again doesn’t cross it, what does?

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