It's Small Business Saturday! Started by the American Express Company in 2010, the credit card conglomerate created Small Business Saturday (SBS) to encourage consumers to shop small and bring their holiday shopping to a small business or company within their communities.

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Fifteen years later, it has grown into a global concept and an example of how big business and small business can work in tandem to support one another.

The White House and the U.S. Small Business Administration set off the day.

When you buy gifts on Main Street, you are helping to create more American jobs. Shop small this Small Business Saturday! https://t.co/G3WFsTxq3C — SBA (@SBAgov) November 27, 2026

On this Small Business Saturday, we celebrate the nation’s 36 million small businesses, the backbone of job creation & prosperity. As our nation celebrates 250 years of freedom & free enterprise, the Trump Admin has secured historic victories for America’s small businesses. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/kBEZmA2jAU — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 28, 2026

Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent also gave an SBS salute, and brought it down to brass tacks: for many entrepreneurs, solopreneurs, and small business owners, it's less about making a living and more about giving back to their communities as they pursue their American Dream. The Dream replicates as more Americans take the risk to launch new businesses across the country.

This Small Business Saturday, we celebrate the tens of millions of entrepreneurs who drive American dynamism. Small businesses account for 99.9 percent of U.S. firms, and Americans have submitted a record 5.2 million applications to launch new businesses through October this year. Their spirit of enterprise and courage to take risks remind us that there is no better place to build a business than the United States of America. I encourage all Americans to shop small and support the entrepreneurs in their communities today. — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) November 28, 2026

This Small Business Saturday, we celebrate the tens of millions of entrepreneurs who drive American dynamism. Small businesses account for 99.9 percent of U.S. firms, and Americans have submitted a record 5.2 million applications to launch new businesses through October this year. Their spirit of enterprise and courage to take risks remind us that there is no better place to build a business than the United States of America. I encourage all Americans to shop small and support the entrepreneurs in their communities today.

One small business owner backs SecTreas Bessent's words.

It's Small Business Saturday 🇺🇸 America has 36.2 million small businesses, employing 62.3 million people. That's nearly half the private workforce (SBA). I've run my own design business. Buy from the little guy today. That's the American dream in action. — AGHA 🇺🇸 (@19AGHA77) November 28, 2026

As a small business owner myself, the Trump administration policies through the One Big Beautiful Law have made a difference to my bottom line.

Today's Small Business Saturday, and due to the Working Families @TaxCuts, they're benefitting from provisions like: -permanent small business deduction -full expensing for new capital investments -restoring interest deductibility to a competitive standard https://t.co/mZyEzTDFjA — Senate Republican Communications Center (@SRCC) November 28, 2026

Sadly, the tariffs have hit other small businesses, particularly those who deal in Chinese goods. But it's the state governments that make a big difference in whether local businesses can not just survive, but thrive. These same politicians virtue signal once a year about how small businesses are the backbone of their state, while promoting, advocating, and signing into law policies that harm them.

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Take Maryland Governor and wannabe 2028 Democrat presidential candidate Wes Moore. Here he is cheesin' and grinnin' in his X post for Small Business Saturday.

Support your local small businesses today! Shoutout to the amazing Maryland restaurants pictured: Cocineros in Hyattsville Tiny Brick Oven in Baltimore Bread and Butter Kitchen in Annapolis 📷: Olga Jaramillo https://t.co/FEkYzRFHJK — Wes Moore (@iamwesmoore) November 28, 2026

However, Maryland Republican delegate Mark Fisher called Moore out on his hypocrisy. In 2025, Moore signed a $1.5 billion tax and fee package that did little to help small business or any other Maryland citizen, for that matter.

🚨 MARYLAND REPUBLICAN MARK FISHER CHALLENGES MOORE’S SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY MESSAGE, CITING $1.6 BILLION TAX-AND-FEE PACKAGE Gov. Wes Moore is encouraging Marylanders to support small businesses today, but Republican Del. Mark Fisher is questioning whether the governor’s own fiscal policies support those same businesses. Fisher points to several tax increases and additional costs: ▪️ INCOME TAXES: New top state income tax rates of 6.25% and 6.5%, up from 5.75%. ▪️ CAPITAL GAINS: A 2% surcharge affecting qualifying high-income taxpayers. ▪️ TECHNOLOGY TAX: A 3% tax on certain IT, data and software services. ▪️ PAYROLL COSTS: Maryland’s forthcoming paid family and medical leave insurance program introduces additional payroll contributions. ▪️ BUDGET DEFICITS: Maryland continues facing multibillion-dollar projected structural deficits despite recent tax increases. While the administration promotes investments in economic development and worker benefits, Fisher argues that its tax policies are making Maryland less competitive. Small businesses must contend with these policies long after Small Business Saturday ends. What specific taxes, fees or regulatory costs is the Moore administration prepared to reduce to make operating a small business more affordable in Maryland? — MDBayNews (@MDBayNews) November 28, 2026

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Gov. Wes Moore is encouraging Marylanders to support small businesses today, but Republican Del. Mark Fisher is questioning whether the governor’s own fiscal policies support those same businesses. Fisher points to several tax increases and additional costs: ▪️ INCOME TAXES: New top state income tax rates of 6.25% and 6.5%, up from 5.75%. ▪️ CAPITAL GAINS: A 2% surcharge affecting qualifying high-income taxpayers. ▪️ TECHNOLOGY TAX: A 3% tax on certain IT, data and software services. ▪️ PAYROLL COSTS: Maryland’s forthcoming paid family and medical leave insurance program introduces additional payroll contributions. ▪️ BUDGET DEFICITS: Maryland continues facing multibillion-dollar projected structural deficits despite recent tax increases. While the administration promotes investments in economic development and worker benefits, Fisher argues that its tax policies are making Maryland less competitive. Small businesses must contend with these policies long after Small Business Saturday ends. What specific taxes, fees or regulatory costs is the Moore administration prepared to reduce to make operating a small business more affordable in Maryland?

The answer: None, as indicated by Moore's refusal to pledge no new taxes.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore refuses to rule out another round of tax and fee increases next year, just over a year after signing a budget package containing more than $1.6 billion in new taxes and fees. Asked whether he would commit to no new tax or fee increases during the 2027 legislative session, Moore declined to make that promise.

U.S. Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO), the Centennial state's former governor, is also doing the official SBS performative post.

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Colorado's small businesses are the heart of our communities. They create jobs, bring neighbors together, and make our towns and Main Streets special. This Small Business Saturday, shop local and support the Colorado businesses that do so much for our state. — Michael Bennet (@SenatorBennet) November 28, 2026

One wonders if Bennet plans to fight against the heavy regulatory burden placed on small businesses, as the Colorado Chamber of Commerce documented:

Key findings of the 2025 Regulatory Landscape Update include: Colorado has the sixth highest number of business restrictions in the United States with over 205,000 state level restrictions, a 2.4% increase in regulatory burden from 2024. Environmental regulations were flagged as one of the most significant areas of concern in the 2024 report. For 2025, Colorado still ranks seventh in the nation for highest number of environmental restrictions, with over 60,000 estimated environmental restrictions at the end of 2025. For every 10% increase in state regulations, there is a direct loss in Colorado of 36,000 jobs and 9,000 firms due to increased compliance costs, lost sales and other unintended consequences. Excessive business restrictions also increase the cost of goods and services for consumers, which doesn’t affect all Coloradans equally. Consumers in lower income households experience a 3.01% higher inflation impact, compared to 2.40% for higher-income households.

According to his constituents, if Benet's track record is any indication, it will be a hard no.

Almost every small tradesman at my supplier has been put out of business by the decision to make Denver a Sanctuary city and welcome the import of 60,000 during the Open Borders of 21-24 — Somsai (@somsai) November 28, 2026

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Bennet has actively supported the destruction of small businesses. During covid he supported Walmart and Target being open while small mom and pop shops were closed. — DemocratsForMS-13 (@Equalit43195996) November 28, 2026

Sen. Andy Kim (D-NJ) is also virtue-signaling all over the place, when his legislative record has not lived up to the hype.

Happy Small Business Saturday, NJ! Small businesses are such an important part of our state's economy and local communities. This holiday season, be sure to shop small and local. https://t.co/ePX5l1Grl3 — Senator Andy Kim (@SenatorAndyKim) November 28, 2026

New Jersey State Rep. Mike Inganamort (R-24) made the salient point this SBS that lawmakers' rhetoric needs to meet the reality in which small business owners live.

WATCH:

Happy Small Business Saturday! Today, you’ll hear a lot of politicians say they love small businesses. But when it comes time to vote on legislation that piles on new, costly mandates, where do they stand? I’m sharing my remarks on one of the most consequential bills for New Jersey’s small businesses. Watch, and see how your legislators voted. Supporting small business should be more than a Saturday sound bite. — Mike Inganamort (@MikeInganamort) November 28, 2026

Natch, and as independent writer and editor Kim Kavin has pointed out, New Jersey continues to attack both small businesses and independent contractors through the New Jersey Independent Contractor Rule.

@MikeInganamort @NJAssemblyGOP @DawnFantasia_NJ @nfib_nj @NFIB @GSI_NewJersey @Jrsy1st @SaveJersey @NJBIA @arv_nj @NJGOP About half of small businesses work with independent contractors to support their operations too 👊 — Kim Kavin (@thekimkavin) November 28, 2026

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There are too many performative posts to mention, and we know that once Saturday is done, this forced goodwill by these electeds won't translate into policies that will actually help small business owners do better and scale up.

But you can make a tangible difference. If you haven't already, go and support your local small businesses, whether brick-and-mortar or online. Adding to their coffers is not only supporting your community, but the American Dream.

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