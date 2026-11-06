Leftist Influencers Face Long-Overdue 'PR Crisis' Over 'Evil' Reaction to Charlie Kirk Death Mockery

Despite the fact that monitoring what leftist influencers say is part of the job, there are some whom I have to admit I make a point of trying to avoid reading or listening to, simply because, among the worst of the worst, they are the absolute worst, and one has to draw a line somewhere.

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Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan, co-hosts of the podcast series I've Had It, are two of them. They are insipid, vapid, unhinged, and - if you can imagine it - are actually much worse than The View, which is hard to believe, but I assure you it's true.

As we reported, Welch recently found herself on the receiving end of a potential lawsuit from X owner Elon Musk after referring to him as a "Nazi," "white nationalist," and an "untreated drug addict." That same week, Welch referred to Vice President J.D. Vance as an "antichrist-style sociopath" and said, "We need to keep pistols firing at all times towards this guy because he is not fit to be a father, he's not fit to be a husband, he is not fit to be a vice president."

"He is a failed drag queen and a pathological liar to his core," she added.

This is the type of commentary you typically see these "ladies" spew out to their nearly 2 million YouTube subscribers on any given day, but on Wednesday, the day after Election Day, they did a "Drinking MAGA Tears" segment that got really ugly midway through.

They were quoting comments from leftists on X who were celebrating the Democrats' victories from Tuesday. One of them, an X user with the handle dread_botlord, suggested that the body of Charlie Kirk, the Turning Point USA co-founder who was assassinated in September of 2025, be dug up and shot again. Ironically, this happened during the course of a conversation about how the "MAGA right" allegedly has no remorse or empathy for things they've said and done that offended the woke left.

While Welch and Sullivan didn't make the comment about Kirk themselves, their reaction to the tweet was absolutely vile. Watch what happened:

Evil. Jennifer Welch can’t control her laughter after reading a tweet that says, “We’re digging up Charlie Kirk and doing it again.” https://t.co/Co6riq0bla — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) November 5, 2026

At the end of the clip, you see both of them adding insult to injury by claiming that Kirk was "shot by a MAGA person."

Once the clip went viral, conservatives launched a campaign targeting sponsors of the show. As of this writing, at least five appear to have either stopped sponsoring or said they wouldn't sponsor it again:

Update: Boll and Branch and Cashapp no longer sponsor Jennifer Welch’s podcast anymore. https://t.co/OhOCJOZEG2 — Politics1776 OP #007/92 (@CaraGrace23) November 7, 2026

Update: Chewy is no longer affiliated or sponsoring Jennifer Welch’s podcast. Creds @ValCandee https://t.co/RW637BmHo7 — Politics1776 OP #007/92 (@CaraGrace23) November 7, 2026

🚨 Zenni Optical pauses advertising on Jennifer Welch’s podcast, joining a growing list of brands severing ties: Cash App Lola Blankets Chewy Boll & Branch Zenni Optical Good for them for standing against political violence, regardless of politics. https://t.co/OGnvE0ZYGX — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) November 7, 2026

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Presumably, Welch and Sullivan are aware of the intense backlash and "PR crisis" that has ensued, because it appears the podcast has stealth-edited out the part where they mention the tweet and laugh at it, though you can still see the screengrab of the batch of tweets they were reading on the screen at about the 35-minute mark of this video.

I should note that Welch and Sullivan aren't just two leftist influencers with large megaphones. Democrat politicians and candidates for public office, including former VP Kamala Harris and Congressman-elect Brad Lander (NY-10), have been interviewed by them. And on Tuesday, Rep. Ro Khanna (CA-17) actually did a segment applauding Welch for her work, calling her someone who has "made the progressive movement stronger."

"You uplifted, frankly, progressives like me and others who believed the party needed to go in a different direction," Khanna gushed.

It’s time to elect a new generation of Democrats. Thank you to Jen Welch for her leadership, from taking on corruption to opposing the Laken Riley Act to speaking out on Gaza. She’s made the progressive movement stronger. https://t.co/eY1HOVLRk9 — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) November 3, 2026

About a month and a half after Kirk was murdered, Welch went on a rant where she urged Democrat leaders to get with the program, and praised a No Kings leftist protester who indicated she was happy Kirk was dead:

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Former Bravo star and liberal podcast host Jennifer Welch laughed as she watched footage of a “No Kings” protester celebrating conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s death, telling Democrats they need to cater to such voters going forward. “If you think this Zohran thing is happening just in New York and you think people are waking up only in New York City, you’re mistaken,” she said, playing a clip of a “wine mom” at the “No Kings” march during an offshoot of her “I’ve Had It” podcast called “IHIP News.” She then cut to man-on-the-street footage of conservative commentator Kaitlin Bennett speaking about Kirk to a protester at the march. “Yeah, him’s horrible,” the elderly female marcher said of Kirk, weeks after his death. “Horrible. Charlie Kirk is horrible. Yes. I’m glad he’s not here.”

Here's what Welch said:

Kudos to Bernie, to AOC, to Zohran. And that woman out in somewhere middle America saying, f**k Charlie Kirk, he was a racist, he was a piece of sh*t. There are so many more of us than there are of them. And these Democrats that continue to play patty cake with corporations and lobbyists, nobody wants that. Nobody wants you. We want politicians to speak freely and look at what the benefit is. Look at what is happening in New York. And you dips**ts are sitting on the sidelines running your social media like complete dorks. It's embarrassing. Get your sh*t together. Hakeem and Chuck, seriously get your sh*t together because the Democratic Party is moving on.

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Full transcript here. Video below:

Jennifer Welch from the I've Had It Podcast rebukes "embarrassing" Democratic Party leadership for completely failing to meet the moment. https://t.co/6HSbPNnHM0 — gato fumante (@KweenInYellow) October 28, 2025

Is this the "different direction" for the party to be going in that Khanna was applauding? Enquiring minds want to know.

The rabidly progressive wing is telling us who they are again, and we should believe them.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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