‘Game Over for America’: Elon Musk Lays Out Why You Absolutely Must Vote to Stop the Commie Riptide

Leave it to the guy who gives us flying cars and rockets that return to Earth for reuse to put this election cycle into ultimate perspective. Barring his tit-for-tat snafu with Trump many moons ago, Musk is awash not just in forward-thinking intellect, but basic common sense.

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In an X post that quickly racked up millions of views, Musk warned that the outcome of this year’s Senate races could decide whether America remains a competitive democracy or slides into permanent one-party rule.

This year. What America does right now will have ramifications years down the line.

The Tesla and SpaceX chief argued that a clean Democratic sweep of the House, Senate, and presidency in 2028 would allow the party to add Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico as states, open the borders and legalize those living here illegally, and expand the size of the Supreme Court.

And that potential Commie Riptide (I refuse to call it a Blue Wave) must be beaten back this Tuesday.

"This would result in America becoming a permanent one-party state and the end of democracy in any meaningful sense of the word," he predicted. "All that is needed to ensure this doesn’t happen is 51 Republican senators in 2029. That is why you should vote for Republican senators this election."

"Other reasons are irrelevant compared to this one."

My biggest concern is that if there is a clean sweep by Democrats of the House, Senate and Presidency in 2028, they will: 1. Make DC and Puerto Rico states to gain a strong majority in the Senate. 2. Open the borders and legalize everyone living in America illegally to cement a permanent majority. 3. Increase the size of the Supreme Court to gain an immediate majority. This would result in America becoming a permanent one-party state and the end of democracy in any meaningful sense of the word. All that is needed to ensure this doesn’t happen is 51 Republican senators in 2029. That is why you should vote for Republican senators this election. Other reasons are irrelevant compared to this one. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 30, 2026

Embedded tweet continues: ... a permanent majority. 3. Increase the size of the Supreme Court to gain an immediate majority. This would result in America becoming a permanent one-party state and the end of democracy in any meaningful sense of the word. All that is needed to ensure this doesn’t happen is 51 Republican senators in 2029. That is why you should vote for Republican senators this election. Other reasons are irrelevant compared to this one.

Now, some of you might be saying, 'Yeah, well, duh,' but the fact is, this is a clean, concise, straight-line summary of how a Democratic win in the midterms will have a domino effect on what happens to America in the very near future.

Imagine individuals like Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed (D-MI) and James Talarico (D-TX), two quasi-men who haven't advanced intellectually since their idealistic teens, working in the Senate. The nation itself would become a DEI project.

Six Gender James and Sharia Sayed ushering in a new one-party era by 2029. That thought alone should spur you to the polls with a fervor never before seen.

We haven't even touched on the hijab-wearing member of the White Earth Nation, Peggy Flanagan (D-MN), and "Tranny Annie" Nixon (D-FL).

What are we doing here, people? It's okay to point and laugh at these individuals, but the power they will have to implement exactly what Elon is laying out is obvious. It's not like they're hiding this either.

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Kamala Harris, whom Democrats attempted to install as President by running roughshod over democracy, and who is a serious threat to run again in 2028, has admitted a fantasy about stacking the Court with compliant left-wing judges.

Harris also wants that statehood thing for Puerto Rico and DC. We obviously know she'd be thrilled to throw open the border. Oh, and she'd like to do away with the Electoral College too.

Nuts... Kamala Harris says if Democrats take back full power they will push to pack the Supreme Court with left-wing activists, abolish the Electoral College, and make DC and Puerto Rico states to add 4 more Democrat Senators. This could destroy America. https://t.co/l8F9Jk0vQx — Steve Cortes (@SteveCortes) October 15, 2026

Weird how the party screaming loudest about the fall of democracy is the one trying to topple this country from within.

Concerns about the current direction of things are valid and important. But nothing trumps the fact that those concerns will become meaningless in an iron curtain of communist power in Congress and the White House.

Musk is right. If you want to see structural changes in America that could lock in power for the Democrats for decades, then stay home. If you want to see this nation survive, get your a** out and cast your vote for the Republican candidate.

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Sanity over socialism. As conservative warrior Andrew Breitbart once said in trying to unify the right in 2012, "Anyone that’s willing to stand next to me to fight the progressive left, I will be in that bunker."

"And if you’re not in that bunker because you’re not satisfied with [a certain] candidate, more than shame on you!” he added. “You’re on the other side!”

Whose bunker will you be in?

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