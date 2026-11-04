NY Elects Its First Palestinian State Senator — and the Flag She Celebrated With Says Everything

Aber Kawas (D) won election to the New York State Senate on Tuesday, becoming the first Palestinian-American to serve in the state legislature after defeating Republican Han-Khon To in the heavily Democratic 12th District.

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Her victory celebration is an example of why residents of the Empire State are terrified of how quickly the pro-Hamas, pro-terror arm of the Left is infiltrating government.

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) member, who received the endorsement of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (straight-up Communist), marked the result by posting a campaign graphic declaring her the first Palestinian elected in New York State.

Let me repeat that. She celebrated being the "First Palestinian."

Kawas didn't even bother to hyphenate the "American" part.

“We made history," she wrote, adding a Palestinian flag emoji.

We made history. 🇵🇸 https://t.co/r9dnacASP5 — Aber Kawas (@AberKawas) November 4, 2026

People who love America and want this nation to continue leading as the greatest nation on Earth probably would have celebrated with the American flag. Instead, Kawas showed her true allegiance. Her unmistakable allegiance to Palestine first.

No interest in assimilation. No pride in the country or even the state that elevated her to her current role.

Kawas, a community organizer born in Brooklyn to Palestinian parents, had campaigned on affordable housing, defense of illegal aliens, and opposition to U.S. support for Israel.

Her victory revived scrutiny of comments she made in a 2017 podcast discussion in which she described 9/11 as the manifestation of a long trajectory of capitalism, racism, white supremacy, and Islamophobia. In other words, all of the buzzwords that America-hating leftists love to use.

She also referred to the worst terrorist attack ever on American soil as something “a couple of people did.”

"The system of capitalism and racism and White supremacy… and Islamophobia have all been used to colonize lands, to take resources from other people and so this is a long trajectory, and we're just seeing the manifestations of that continuation with 9/11," she said in a 2017 episode of the Asian American Writers' Association podcast.

"The idea we have to apologize for a terror attack that a couple of people did, and then there is no apology or reparations for genocides and for slavery… is something I find reprehensible."

What's reprehensible is anybody who voted to put trash like this in any level of government.

DSA's Aber Kawas called 9/11 "a terror attack that a couple of people did" and blamed America for it. Mamdani endorsed Kawas for NY State Senate - not despite those comments, but because he agreed with them. https://t.co/ZLNCITWiWk — Canary Mission (@canarymission) July 30, 2026

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Channeling her inner Ilhan Omar there with the "some people did something" downplaying of one of the most tragic events in United States history.

No wonder Mamdani, who praised Imam Siraj Wahhaj, an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, blamed the United States for radicalizing al-Qaeda propagandist Anwar al-Awlaki, and appointed a chief counsel who previously defended an al-Qaeda terrorist, loves her so much.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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