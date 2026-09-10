Watch: GOP's Powerful New Video Exposes Democrats' Twisted Reactions to 25th Anniversary of 9/11

On Friday, the nation will honor the memory of one of the most devastating events in our nation’s history: the September 11, 2001 terror attacks on New York City’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and United Airlines Flight 93, which crashed into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after heroes fought back against the hijackers.

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Almost 3,000 innocent victims lost their lives that day.

Anyone alive and old enough to form memories at the time 25 years ago remembers exactly where they were and exactly how traumatic the nightmare was as it unfolded. The sights and sounds of the horror remain seared into our hearts and brains two and a half decades later.

That is, all decent Americans have those feelings and that pain in the heart. Sadly, many on the Left have very different reactions: they blame America, sympathize with the terrorists, and believe the media and conservatives are overemphasizing the anniversary, if you can believe that.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), however, is not about to let them forget the attack, the fact that it was carried out by radical Islamic terrorists, or their sick reactions to it. They’ve got the receipts, you see, and on Thursday, they brought them and showed them to the world in a powerful new video:

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Our sister site Townhall summed up the devastating clip and the depths to which some of our leftist crowd have descended:

The ad is a damning indictment of how far and how radical the Democrat Party has become. Its spokesman Hasan Piker, who has campaigned with Michigan U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed said America "deserved 9/11." But he wasn't alone. Rep. Ilhan Omar dismissed the terror attacks, saying they were when "some people did something" while Melat Kiros, who is running for Congress in Colorado, said the attacks were "inevitable" while blaming the U.S. and Israel for terrorism. Will Lawrence, who is a far-left radical recently caught deleting social media posts to hide his agenda, told Hasan Piker, "You're the man" at a campaign event for Abdul El-Sayed.

There is more, plenty more. The Dems and their new overlords, the Democratic Socialists of America, have a wealth of disgusting behavior from which to choose. The Democrat nominee for New York’s State Senate District 12, Aber Kawas, said in June, "The idea we have to apologize for a terror attack that a couple of people did and then there is no apology or reparations for genocides and for slavery ... is something I find reprehensible."

“A terror attack that a couple of people did.” Makes the blood boil. In fact, there were 19 terrorists that awful day, but they were backed by who knows how many more bloodthirsty animals led by al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. It was a hell of a lot more than a “couple of people.”

The reality is that 9/11 was a tragedy — but also a warning, and its memory should be honored and highlighted, not remembered as just another news event. Those who minimize the pain the victims, their families, and this nation suffered should be relentlessly called out for their deep psychological sickness, and voters should come out in droves to make sure these America-haters don’t get anywhere near the levers of power.

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The enemy is still very much alive, and it’s within the gates.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.

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