Resurfaced Posts Reveal Talarico’s Father Mocked Crucifixion, Called GOP Women a ‘Strip Club’ Shift

Resurfaced posts from an X account that Democrat Texas Senate nominee James Talarico has publicly identified as belonging to his adoptive father, Mark Talarico, contain a series of remarks mocking Christianity and derogatory comments directed at Republican women.

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The posts create an awkward contrast for a candidate who has leaned heavily on his own religious credentials and spoken openly about his aspirations to become a preacher.

Talarico has followed the account and interacted with it over several years, including a 2020 reply in which he wrote, “You taught me well, Pops!”

In a separate 2022 exchange, he clarified that the person behind the profile was his adoptive father and described him as the “greatest man I’ve ever known.”

This has been a theme for Talarico.

“Nowadays our culture tells young men that greatness is tearing other people down, is trolling and owning and dominating. But my dad showed me what real greatness looks like," Talarico said at a rally, noting his father used to mow his elderly neighbor's lawn without being asked. "He inspired me to serve."

Let's take a gander at what "real greatness" has been popping up on Mark Talarico's X account. Among them are several posts that openly mock Christianity.

In a September 2023 exchange about the crucifixion, a user speculated about how Jesus might have been viewed if he had died in a different manner. A vile manner. Talarico replied that it would “definitely make for some interesting James Avery jewelry.”

James talarico’s father mocks Christianity and women on X account https://t.co/CVsqbG7q7Y #TXsen https://t.co/ymxLZ5EgiZ — Lone Star Liberty PAC (@LoneStar_PAC) October 19, 2026

Prior to that, Talarico's Dad responded to a Fox News image of anchors and guests with ash crosses on their foreheads for Ash Wednesday by posting a video of a man with the word “t***” written across his forehead.

James talarico's father Mark mocks Christians observing Ash Wednesday https://t.co/QEuzopcE6y — Lone Star Liberty PAC (@LoneStar_PAC) October 19, 2026

Weird, coming from the man Talarico views as a role model and who taught him that "trolling" and "owning" people isn't the way to go. Classy guy here.

In August 2024, Mark Talarico replied to a video of a woman describing how her Christian faith helped her after childhood abuse and leaving a same-sex relationship.

"Real shame your god could not have prevented that family trauma in the first place," he replied.

In 2024, Mark talarico replied to a video from the account “Christian Nightmares,” in which a woman describes her journey with Christianity after suffering abuse as a child. “Real shame your god could not have prevented that family trauma in the first place,” James talarico's father replied. #TXsen — Lone Star Liberty PAC (@LoneStar_PAC) October 19, 2026

Then there was this vile mockery of the crucifixion.

In 2022, Mark talarico replied to a video from the account "Christian Nightmares" featuring a small business with a photo on the wall of Jesus with his hand pierced. "Well it IS a 'nail' salon, isn't it?" James talarico's father replied. https://t.co/0nJGKiAbo8 — Lone Star Liberty PAC (@LoneStar_PAC) October 19, 2026

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Other posts from his account have targeted Republican women, including one that compared a group featuring Kari Lake to “the afternoon shift at a strip club” and another that paired an image of Kimberly Guilfoyle with a photo of the Disney villain Ursula.

James Talarico's father mocking Republican women as "strippers." https://t.co/zAvgkrD6DF — Rusty (@Rusty_Weiss) October 19, 2026

Which, of course, begs the question: How does Papa Talarico know what women at the local strip joint look like during the afternoon shift?

Perhaps the "greatest man" Talarico knows is the reason why he's so Christian-confused and thinks this is what a real man looks like?

Official statement from @JamesTalarico on vegan accusations https://t.co/pLwtlknBYj — JT Ennis (@jt_ennis) March 18, 2026

Growing up with a role model who mocks the crucifixion of Jesus just might lead to one insisting there are six genders, God is "non-binary," and suggesting the Bible permits abortion.

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