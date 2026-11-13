Biden's New Book Reveals a Lingering Grudge, and Obama and Pelosi May Be the Targets

I reported the other day on a short interview that Joe Biden did with People magazine.

One of the things that was very striking about that interview was how clueless he seemed to be.

Advertisement

He said he didn't think his horrific performance in that infamous debate was "consequential" at all — despite it forcing him ultimately to drop out of the race. He didn't seem to understand how he had been undone by that debate when all the fantasies about his cognitive ability were blown away.

But that apparently is only the beginning of the delusion that he's exhibiting.

The Atlantic has a new article by Matt Viser on what Biden says in his new book, "Promise Me, America," and it reveals he's truly living in an alternate reality.

Here's a small sample.

“Today there is no shortage of people who think I blindly raced to run again. Driven by ambition. Selfishness. Unaware of the concerns about my age,” he states, accurately. “I knew better than anyone how old I was. I knew what I was—and wasn’t—capable of doing. I carefully monitored how I was meeting the demands of the job. And there is not a single example of me failing to handle my responsibilities.”

He's right — there was not a "single example" — there was a multitude.

Even Viser couldn't believe it.

Biden, as you can tell, is neither reflective nor repentant. He does not concede mistakes, and seems to regret almost nothing. He believes he was right to run for a second term, wishes he had been given the chance for a second debate with Donald Trump, and still insists he maintained the support of average voters even as party leadership pressed him to get out of the race.

Biden pointed to other people having bad first debates, and just describes his horrific performance as, "I lost my train of thought." The problem, of course, was that everyone saw that it was much more than that because it was aired nationally, and finally the Democrats were confronted with the fact that they weren't going to be able to pitch this guy to anyone with eyes.

Viser said Biden remains frustrated about being driven from the race and has "some scores" to settle with his party. He was not happy with people like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) trying to convince him to drop out.

“I told Schumer he had a lot of gumption (I may have said it differently at the time), coming to my home telling me to get out of the race. Loyalty matters to me. If I give you my word I stick with you. If I say I’m with you I’m with you to the end”

Who he called and who didn't call when he finally made his decision is fascinating — and revealing.

After Biden announced he was dropping out he reports calling union presidents and governors. AOC at 3:09pm, Bill Clinton at 3:14pm. The 7:06pm call to Gretchen Whitmer went to voicemail. Two names are conspicuously absent: Nancy Pelosi and Barack Obama. https://t.co/DQaqydNj7k https://t.co/rjqAxOOgu9 — Matt Viser (@mviser) November 13, 2026

Among the people he called were union presidents and governors, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14)(why?), Bill Clinton, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Guess who he didn't call? Two names, conspicuous by their absence: his "friend," Rep. Nancy Pelosi (CA-11) and the guy who made the advancement in his political career possible, Barack Obama. That gives you an indication about what he really thinks about them.

But even before all the debate denouement, Biden's issues had been clear; we'd been reporting on them regularly even if the liberal media wasn't and was dismissing all the repeated incidents.

Advertisement

Another story in the book reveals how former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney apparently tried to help Biden with some advice in 2022 on how not to look so old/frail.

Mitt Romney pulled Biden aside at the WH. “Pump your arms,” Romney told him. “Excuse me?” Biden responded. “You’re holding your hands stiffly by your side when you walk. Pump your arms and you’ll look more energetic and confident,” Romney instructed, advice Biden tried to take. https://t.co/E7nmwIQYzv — Matt Viser (@mviser) November 13, 2026

“Pump your arms,” Romney told him. “Excuse me?” Biden responded. “You’re holding your hands stiffly by your side when you walk. Pump your arms and you’ll look more energetic and confident,” Romney instructed.

It was advice Biden tried to take, as though that would do away with all his issues. All the pumping of his arms wasn't going to change any of that. But the fact that he thought it would help just shows how clueless he was and how, even at that point, he was deluding himself.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.