Biden Revisits Infamous Debate With Delusional New Take – But Then Came a Surprising Admission

Joe Biden has certainly been in the news recently.

Biden went to Dublin, Ireland, to watch his son, Hunter, get a gold medal for "Outstanding Contribution to Public Discourse" from the College Historical Society at Trinity College. That's hard to believe, but it's true; I'm not kidding.

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On top of that, pro-Palestinian activists began throwing things at Joe Biden and his car when he exited the college. They were allowed to get far too close by security, and the Irish police tackled and arrested some of the rioters.

Now he's done an interview with People to help promote his new memoir, Promise Me, America, which is coming out on November 17. There were a few things that I thought were striking/worthy of note in the short interview.

Biden was asked about the toll of the Oval Office.

He responded:

First of all, I never felt the toll. I read [others] like Harry Truman talk about [how] it’s the most difficult job in the world. I didn’t find it that way. And so I, quite frankly, found that it didn’t in any way interfere with my job.

Well, yeah, if you're not really doing the job, then sure, you're not going to feel the toll. We see President Donald Trump doing the job, night and day, at all hours. When Biden occupied the Oval Office, he seemed to spend a lot of his time on vacation or with a very sparse schedule. It was the "autopen presidency," so maybe the toll was on the autopen.

Biden gave an interesting response when asked whether there was anything he would do differently about the 2024 election. I don't think he quite realized what he said.

Joe Biden: If I had known that I was feeling lousy because I had cancer, I would have resigned. I would not have gone forward because I don't think an 80-year-old man with cancer should be running. But that wasn't the case. It was a circumstance where I thought that I had the capacity, I think I did, to bring a wider array of support for the United States and our positions from around the world. I had very good relationships with all the major leaders in the world. And so I believe that, on an objective basis, I was the best-equipped person to do the job. — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 11, 2026

What I can’t say, because there’s no evidence of it — if I had known that I was feeling lousy because I had cancer, I would have resigned. I would’ve not gone forward, because I don’t think an 80-year-old man with cancer should be running for. But that wasn’t the case ... I believe that on an objective basis, I was the best-equipped person to do the job.

Wait, what? Let's roll that back a second: "If I had known that I was feeling lousy because I had cancer, I would have resigned." When did he start "feeling lousy"?

We were told he was old, but he was in good shape to run again in 2024, remember? No one ever said, "He's feeling lousy." So one more falsehood revealed there?

Then what he said about that infamous debate was completely delusional.

Joe Biden now claims his 2024 presidential debate against President Trump, which forced him to drop out of the race, was not very consequential: “To me it was not very consequential. First of all I thought there would be another debate, which there wasn’t. Notwithstanding the fact that there wasn’t another debate, it didn’t disturb me because it wasn’t consequential.” Just 24 days after the “not very consequential” presidential debate, Joe Biden ended his campaign for President. — Steve Cortes (@SteveCortes) November 11, 2026

Look, I don’t know anybody who hasn’t made a mistake in a debate. To me, it was not very consequential. First of all, I thought there’d be another debate, which there wasn’t. But notwithstanding the fact that there wasn’t another debate, it didn’t disturb me because it wasn’t consequential.

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It wasn't just that it was a "mistake" - it was someone whose brain broke right in the middle of the debate for all the country to see. To think it "wasn't consequential" is a denial of reality. It was what ultimately forced him out of the race because even the Democrats realized they weren't going to be able to hide his issues anymore. It was probably one of the most consequential presidential campaign debates ever.

Remember "We beat Medicare" and check out the look on Biden's face at the end of this clip - he's out to lunch.

🚨Great debate moment🚨 Biden: "We finally beat Medicare." Trump: "He's right, he did beat Medicare. He beat it to death." https://t.co/oCFGijp6nz — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) June 28, 2024

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