The Democrats re-took Congress in November’s midterm election, and they have made clear their desire to demonize and abolish ICE, protect illegal aliens with their sanctuary cities, and abort the Trump administration’s effort to undo some of the damage former President Joe Biden unleashed with his “let them in all” European-style border policies.

Advertisement

Border Czar Tom Homan doesn’t care about all that, though, and he vowed to continue to do his job and, if anything, ramp up his crackdown on people who sneak across our borders and continue to live here illegally.

Appearing on Fox News with host Will Cain Monday, “the Hammer” said he’s still full speed ahead:

We broke a record this year even though we were shut down for two and a half months [during the Dem-engineered Schumer Shutdown from February to April]. ICE is making historical deportations every day, but the courts are doing everything they can, and the sanctuary cities slow us down. But we're not gonna be slowed down.

Isn’t he ignoring the reality he’s facing, now that the Democrats have majorities in both chambers of Congress? Nope, he said — we still have one ace up our sleeve: the White House.

This last election, maybe Congress is a little more blue. Maybe Texas is a little more blue, but that White House is solid red. Elections don't change laws.



We're gonna keep enforcing the laws, and we plan on breaking a new record in FY27.

Watch:

Homan: Maybe Congress is a little more blue. Maybe Texas is a little more blue, but the White House is solid red. Elections don't change laws. We're going to keep enforcing the laws and we plan on breaking a new record in FY-2027. pic.twitter.com/wwIk6nsb3I — Acyn (@Acyn) November 16, 2026

When Homan says the White House is solid red, he has evidence to point to: President Trump promoted border hawk Stephen Miller to chief of staff on November 9. That doesn’t sound like they're backing down on the issue.

Homan also gave an inside view of how far the Democrats will go to defy their own duly elected government and harass agencies for enforcing the laws that they passed.

Activist judges and leftist governors are throwing everything but the kitchen sink at him:

Here's the issue that people need to understand. We are being litigated to death. We have over 100 nationwide injunctions issued by radical judges [who] don’t let us detain and deport people. We have over 80, close to 100,000 now, it was 85,000. I just read it's like 97,000. Almost 100,000 habeas cases, that have been filed by judges to release illegal aliens we’ve already arrested and have in detention. So now we gotta go find them again, detain them again.

Advertisement

Tom Homan: "We are being litigated to DEATH. We have over 100 nationwide injunctions issued by radical judges that don't let us detain and deport people. We have close to 100,000 habeas corpus cases to release illegal aliens we already have in detention." pic.twitter.com/zLYImwELF1 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 16, 2026

The Left will continue to depict ICE agents as terrorists and illegal aliens as heroes — even when they’ve committed horrific crimes. Tom Homan, at least, is not planning on backing down anytime soon.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.