Oh My: El-Sayed's Remarks on 'Arab-America' and USAID Have Jaws Dropping

It's hard to imagine that Michigan elected Democrat Abdul El-Sayed to the Senate, even with all the issues he had and even with Democrats fleeing, waving red flags about him.

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Yes, Michigan has voted Democrats to the U.S. Senate for years, but they sure screwed up big time with this guy. He's already making that clear with how gleefully he expressed himself about winning. "My name is Abdulrahman Mohammed El-Sayed," he declared at the Connect Arab America Empowerment Summit in Chantilly, Virginia, on Friday.

“Michigan is the capital of Arab America.” Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed makes the claim during remarks in Washington, D.C., pointing to Michigan’s large Arab American population. https://t.co/xpY51R2IEp — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 7, 2026

"I'm honored to be the next United States Senator from the great state of Michigan. Which, of course, I know, we're here in D.C., which, of course, is the capital of the United States of America, but Michigan is the capital of Arab America.

Are you kidding me? No, you don't represent Arab America, an ethnic or religious group, or "Palestine," which doesn't exist. You're supposed to represent all the people of Michigan. There is no such thing as "Arab America" any more than there is an "Irish America," because, unlike some foreign countries, we don't divide people up into ethnic groups and have that kind of balkanization here. Yet, that's how the Left sees everything — divided into identity groups. No, we are all Americans; our only capital is in D.C. Funny, though, his comment didn't seem to be received well; I think I even heard a boo.

‘Arab America’ is a thing? We used to be just ‘America’ — Dr. Naomi Wolf. 8 NYT Bestsellers. DPhil, Poetry. (@naomirwolf) November 7, 2026

Then, too, remember El-Sayed, the guy who claimed he was running to put money back in people's pockets and against money to Israel? Guess what he's for? Resurrecting all that money for USAID. He isn't even sworn in yet, and this is what he wants.

RIP banana prices I guess — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) November 7, 2026

Remember, this was this guy who didn't want money being sent to Israel — money that was largely coming back to our country on some level because of the requirement that they buy our weapons with it. That was about $4 billion.

In fiscal year 2024, the government spent about $35 billion on USAID. How is being for that again putting money back in the pockets of Americans? I thought aid drove up the price of eggs and bananas, or so we were told? Oh, and funny how Gaza was one of the big recipients of that USAID money.

Then, too, USAID money was used not just to influence people positively toward the U.S., but to push the liberal agenda in a variety of areas. El-Sayed said he didn't want it used for the "intel" that Joe Scarborough was talking about. That was a part that actually benefited America — as opposed to using the money to push a liberal agenda on another country or to do a color revolution.

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Now aid is structured as it should be: reduced, and under the State Department, based on what is in our national security and bilateral strategic interests, and shifting from funneling through NGOs. We finally have it more in hand.

No way should we ever have it go back to the way it was.

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