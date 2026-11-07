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CENTCOM Makes Major Announcement on Disrupting Illegal Shipments Along Ground Routes in Iran

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Nov 07, 2026 2:02 PM
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CENTCOM Makes Major Announcement on Disrupting Illegal Shipments Along Ground Routes in Iran
DoW photo by Benjamin Applebaum

The U.S. has had great success blocking Iran from importing and exporting oil and other products with its naval blockade. 

That means that Iran is always trying to figure out how it can get around the blockade to get things through. 

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Now, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has announced how it is dealing with that, and the concern that Iran could try to get in weapons overland. 

On Nov. 7, the commander of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) directed the establishment of a task force that will support ongoing U.S. government efforts to prevent Iran from using ground routes to transport advanced weapons and other materials. 

Adm. Brad Cooper has directed the formation of Task Force Iron Gate, an internal staff of approximately 20 civilian and military personnel based in Tampa, Florida. The new CENTCOM team will coordinate with other U.S. government agencies on preventing the movement of advanced weapons systems, dual-use technologies, sanctioned materials, and illegal revenue streams across Iran's land borders and the Caspian Sea.

Cooper said this builds on the naval blockade. 

"The establishment of Task Force Iron Gate reinforces the success of our ironclad blockade against Iran at sea," said Cooper. "Strengthening CENTCOM's collaboration with U.S. interagency partners will further constrain Iran's ability to finance terrorism, rebuild weapons factories, and replenish their military." 

In recent months, America's naval blockade has prevented Iran from exporting more than $25 billion in crude oil. Strict enforcement at sea continues against all ships entering or departing Iranian ports.

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This would work to stop any potential overland advanced weapons from China, for example. 

So Iran's cardboard leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, can support the Democrats and mouth off about the elections, but this is an even greater squeeze on Iran. 

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News Topics IRAN | MILITARY
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