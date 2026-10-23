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Hoo Boy: Baier Nails El-Sayed on Multiple Points - His Incredible Defensiveness Is Something to See

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Oct 23, 2026 9:40 PM
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Hoo Boy: Baier Nails El-Sayed on Multiple Points - His Incredible Defensiveness Is Something to See
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

One of the big problems with Democrat nominee for the Michigan Senate, Abdul El-Sayed, is his arrogance and defensiveness. 

He tried to sell himself as some kind of a moderate, as I wrote earlier, with an ad aimed at Fox viewers. But he just can't pull it off, because the obnoxiousness comes out. 

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When he doesn't like a question, he simply refuses to answer it. Like, how dare you ask me that? He acts aggrieved, and is disturbed that you should even ask it. 

He had that on full display as Fox's Bret Baier was trying to ask him questions on a couple of critical issues - the concerns people have about any potential connections to the Muslim Brotherhood and how extreme his healthcare policy is. It happened Friday on Baier's "Special Report."

Baier tries to ask him a simple question about signing a letter that supported the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt in 2012. Listen to this answer, as he talks over Baier and tries to talk about everything else but the letter. 

He throws a hissy fit about "dual loyalty." Well, he's the one who said he was a "dual citizen" (although his campaign later claimed he was "mistaken), and he's the one who once claimed to be an immigrant from North Africa. The point was, Baier was asking him a straight question about the letter - he just didn't want to answer it. 

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But the fact that he refuses to answer the question and be straight about it tells you all you need to know. There's obviously a reason he keeps ducking these questions and doesn't want to answer them.

Mike Rogers is not attacking him over his faith; he's attacking him over his failure to answer questions just like this. And that failure keeps stoking the questions that people have about El-Sayed, and rightly so. If he refuses to even answer basic questions like this now, when he's auditioning for the job, if he gets it, he will completely blow them off. 

Oh, and he couldn't have voted for "Kamala Harris" in the last presidential primary, at least not for president, since she wasn't running. Remember, Abdul? Your "no kings" party swapped her into the position when Joe Biden dropped out. All done without any vote. He can't even give a straight answer about that - which shows he probably didn't vote for Biden. 

He refused to give a straight answer on anything. He was asked if taxes will go up under his healthcare plan. He dodges, claiming "prices" wouldn't go up. 

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Translation: under him, taxes would go up. He's already admitted it previously, but now he's trying to avoid saying it. 

Baier also asked him about blowing people off by saying dismissively, "Well, sucks for them," over wait times. He claims he never said it. But Fox also points out that's a lie. 

He was also not telling the truth about the wait time for a cardiologist under the present system. The average wait time right now isn't two-and-a-half months; it's 32 days. 

If he can't even be straight about these basic questions, he doesn't deserve our vote. 

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | FOX NEWS | HEALTHCARE | TAXES
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