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'Real' Dan Sullivan Raises More Concerns, While Another Move in AK Senate Race May Confuse Voters

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Nov 03, 2026 6:36 PM
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'Real' Dan Sullivan Raises More Concerns, While Another Move in AK Senate Race May Confuse Voters
This combination photo shows Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, left, in Palmer, Alaska, Aug. 17, 2026, and a candidate in Alaska's Senate race, Dan Sullivan, right, in Petersburg, Alaska, July 3, 2026. (AP Photos/Mark Thiessen/Becky Bohrer, File)

There was big news last week when The New York Times broke the report that the Mary Peltola campaign had allegedly solicited a second Dan Sullivan to potentially siphon votes away from the Republican incumbent, Sen. Daniel S. Sullivan (R-AK). 

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As we noted, News Nation found a voter who appeared confused and didn't know if he had voted for the correct Dan Sullivan. He wanted to vote for the incumbent. 

The real Sen. Sullivan said that he'd been hearing from some of his supporters, saying they, too, weren't sure that they voted for the right Sullivan. 

He said, "The scheme is working." 

Then, on top of that, according to Matt Finn of Fox, voters in Alaska also got this flyer about the candidates from a PAC that says it's not connected to any of the candidates. It purports to list the candidates, Mary Peltola, Gerald Heikes, and Dan J. Sullivan Jr. (the second Dan Sullivan, not the incumbent, who is listed as a Republican). 

Guess whose name you don't see in the pictures? The incumbent Republican, Dan S. Sullivan. 

Meanwhile, according to Finn, Peltola voters seem to have their heads in the sand about the Times report. 

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In Alaska we have talked to plenty of Mary Peltola supporters who flat out say they don't believe the New York Times report that cites 12 sources. Peltola supporters call it "lies," "rubbish" "BS." They also blame Republicans and "White Supremacists" for the report.

Imagine being so deluded as to think the Times is somehow "Republican" or has "white supremacists." That's truly cult-like to fall for that. 

Although some Peltola supporters may have their heads in the sand, as my colleague Becky Noble noted earlier, other people were getting it; she reported on voters switching their vote away from Peltola. So there is some positive result from The New York Times story, and it may ultimately come back to hurt the Peltola campaign. 

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ALASKA | DAN SULLIVAN | MARY PELTOLA | THE NEW YORK TIMES
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