Alaska Voter 'Disgusted' by Alleged 'Decoy Dan' Plot — Have Democrats Finally Jumped the Shark?

Well, Election Day is finally here. After months of campaigning, speculation, and political maneuvering, it's finally time for voters to have their say. There are a lot of stories unfolding in many different states. But the one that may have the biggest implications is happening in Alaska. Unfortunately, every election has "irregularities," but as far as irregularities go, Democrats may have met their match with the good people of Alaska.

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🚨 UNBELIEVABLE! 👇 Alaska voters got mailers Friday that left out the incumbent Dan Sullivan and only included the imposter Decoy Dan Sullivan. Marc Elias and every corrupt Democrat behind this operation need to be prosecuted and locked up. The lengths they’ll go to cheat and deceive voters are absolutely sickening. — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) November 3, 2026

As Alaskans go to the polls, they have a very interesting choice, allegedly thanks to Democrats. A recent New York Times story alleges that Democrats enlisted someone named Daniel J. Sullivan to run in Alaska's Senate race in an apparent attempt to confuse voters. But if what has been alleged is true, the scam may have the opposite effect on Alaska voters. One man who spoke to Fox News stated, "When the New York Times article came out, and I found out how that transpired, I was disgusted by the whole thing, so sleazy."

A woman with that voter said that he had "thought about voting for Mary Peltola." But he then stated, "I switched." The woman bluntly stated she thinks it is "unethical, and I don't think [Peltola] should be elected." The man agreed, and both said they are voting for Sen. Dan S. Sullivan. Peltola has denied any involvement in the alleged scheme.

Dems placing a second Dan Sullivan on the ballot in Alaska (a fake candidate designed to conceal who is the actual US Senator running for re-election) is one of the most egregious attacks we have seen on the integrity of American elections. It reveals pure contempt for voters. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) October 24, 2026

But is it finally just too much? This is one voter and presumably his wife. If he is disgusted and thinks the whole thing is sleazy, there are a whole lot more where he came from, and not just in Alaska. Could Americans just be getting tired of the Democrats getting busted for something untoward, and then having to listen to the denial? Was Alaska merely a dry run for a plot like this? A place like Alaska, with a little over 600,000 registered voters, many of whom live in remote villages, might be a prime spot to see how something like this works. If Democrats have any measure of success, who is to say it won't happen again somewhere else?

Sadly, this may just be the country we live in now. On Tuesday, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that for the first time, it has sent election monitors to all 50 states. Where it used to be that the usual suspects, places like New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago, were the poster children for election monitoring, now states like Arkansas, Utah, and North Dakota will see election monitors.

Democrat shenanigans like dead people voting for them have always been a running joke among Republicans. Too bad voters fed up with their election buffoonery are just a joke to Democrats.

"I switched." An Alaska voter says he was considering voting for Democrat Mary Peltola, but a report about an alleged effort to recruit a second candidate named Dan Sullivan changed his mind. The voter tells Fox News he found the reported scheme "so sleazy" and now plans to support Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan instead. Peltola denies knowing about the alleged effort, which has become a major point of contention in the Senate race. See what the voter says pushed him to change his mind: https://t.co/SHBMmtLYth — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 3, 2026

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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