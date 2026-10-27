Dem Disarray As Dan Goldman Demolishes Ben Rhodes in Throw Down Over Pro-El-Sayed Ad

Democrats are truly imploding over the Senate race in Michigan in the closing days of the race.

As we reported, a pro-Abdul El-Sayed ad put out by Rebellion PAC earned a lot of fury and got blasted for being antisemitic. It depicted people in a grocery store blaming Israel for why they couldn't buy eggs, among other things. Even some Democrats, like Rep. Haley Stevens (MI-11) and Rep. Dan Goldman (NY-10), called it out and condemned it.

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“This type of fearmongering about Israel is wrong. It is not a winning strategy for any state. It does nothing to help Michigan Democrats win up and down the ballot in eight days,” Stevens said.

Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman (NY-10) called it out and demanded El-Sayed condemn it, saying if he didn't, "he's full of sh**."

Warning — language:

If @AbdulElSayed truly means what he says about treating the Jewish community as he would treat his own children, then he would immediately condemn this dangerous ad as outrageously antisemitic and demand that it be taken down. If not, then he’s full of shit. — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) October 26, 2026

El-Sayed's team then distanced themselves from the ad, saying it was "not affiliated in any way with the Abdul for Senate campaign.” But they did not condemn the ad.

Goldman said he found that statement from the El-Sayed team "wholly lacking."

But then, guess who Goldman got flak from for calling out the ad? Former Obama official, Ben Rhodes.

Maybe spend just a minute reflecting on why you lost. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) October 27, 2026

"Maybe spend just a minute reflecting on why you lost," Rhodes said. What a lovely fellow he is.

Goldman lost in his primary in New York's 10th Congressional District (parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn) to Brad Lander, whom the socialists backed.

Goldman wasn't letting that remark lie.

My values, my identity and my community are far more important to me than any individual election result. Regardless, it’s widely understood that I lost in my particular district for the same reasons this ad is repugnant, blatantly false, and incites even more violence against… — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) October 27, 2026

My values, my identity and my community are far more important to me than any individual election result. Regardless, it’s widely understood that I lost in my particular district for the same reasons this ad is repugnant, blatantly false, and incites even more violence against Jews. And sadly, you consistently add fuel to this slanderous and anti-Jewish fire.

Goldman lost exactly because of how extreme the Democrats have now become on issues such as this and the rise of the socialists.

Maybe Ben should reflect on why that's a problem and why Democrats are in trouble in a Michigan Senate race where Democrats have held the seats for the last 30 years. And this was who Barack Obama was getting advice from as Deputy National Security Adviser for Strategic Communications. That perhaps explains so much.

Talk about Democrat disarray as we go into Election Day, with this as their closing message to voters.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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