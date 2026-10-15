Steven Crowder Has a Message for CNN and Talarico After Their Town Hall: 'Lawyer Up'

CNN had a town hall with James Talarico on Wednesday night.

We reported on some of the hot topics from the event, including the wild abortion answer that he gave. He also claimed a variety of things that contradicted his past statements, including saying he's never called for abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Spoiler? He has.

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But as all this was going on, if you were watching video of the exchanges he was having with voters, you might have noticed something in the background: a big sign that said, "Change My Mind." If that sounds familiar to you, it should — it's the expression and format that Steven Crowder has used for years in his similar exchanges with people.

Crowder noticed and was not a happy camper. He indicated legal action was coming.

CNN and Jubilee hosted a town hall with @jamestalarico last night and I only have one thing to say. Lawyer up. https://t.co/rMx1z8FCPy — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) October 15, 2026

"CNN and Jubilee hosted a town hall with @jamestalarico last night, and I only have one thing to say. Lawyer up," Crowder stated.

Hm. https://t.co/wLthHUOf9p — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) October 15, 2026

Crowder noted they had used the phrase to describe the segment of the town hall no less than 10 times.

CNN explicitly referred to its Talarico debate segment as "Change My Mind" no less than 10 times. C'mon. At least pretend like you aren't overtly trying to rip me off. Clowns. https://t.co/SOlIW6GIpX — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) October 15, 2026

"C'mon. At least pretend like you aren't overtly trying to rip me off. Clowns," he pointed out.

Crowder said he had the trademark and he was taking action.

We're suing. Not just CNN. Jubilee and James Talarico, as well. Change My Mind is a registered trademark. I was rejected by cable news for this exact concept. We took the risk. We paid the cost. Now everyone else swoops in with investors and donors, steals it, and profits. https://t.co/InsUfpPE6d — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) October 15, 2026

We're suing. Not just CNN. Jubilee and James Talarico, as well. Change My Mind is a registered trademark. I was rejected by cable news for this exact concept. We took the risk. We paid the cost. Now everyone else swoops in with investors and donors, steals it, and profits.

So it looks like Talarico might have something other than the election that he's going to have to deal with.

We'll have to see what all the various parties have to say on the matter, and we'll certainly let you know what that response is.

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