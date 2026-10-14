Talarico Gets Nailed for Big Problem With Claim in New Ad, Shows Campaign Is in Trouble

Democrat Texas Senate nominee James Talarico has spent months now trying to make himself look like a moderate in an effort to make himself a more acceptable candidate to the people of Texas.

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Unfortunately for him, there's a boatload of information on past statements and actions that he can't run away from, things that confirm how extreme he is.

But one of his latest campaign ads shows he knows he's in trouble. In it, Talarico claims, "I called out Joe Biden for failing us on the border." He's trying to remake himself into a "border security" Democrat. Why? Because he knows he has to be that to win. But at this point it's a little late to try to pull that off. It indicates he's aware that he's hard up for the votes. Who's actually going to fall for that now?

There's also a small problem with his statement, Fox News Digital pointed out.

Fox asked him to provide evidence of when he supposedly called out Biden.

But Talarico’s campaign couldn’t give Fox News Digital an example of him ever publicly criticizing Biden during his presidency. And the Texas Democrat explicitly made a call to put Texas’ entire $800 million two-year border security budget toward public education in a 2019 interview with The Austin Chronicle.

"I'd rather take that money and put it back into public education and help increase the basic allotment, for instance," he said in that interview.

"Putting a bunch of boats, planes, and border patrol agents on the physical border is expensive and also does not solve the problem. [....] Everyone will admit it's just political grandstanding," Talarico said in the interview. "Certain lawmakers want to appease extreme parts of their base. And they do it by pumping money we don't have down to the border."

He's called for abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), called illegal aliens his "constituents," and has said he had "undocumented students" who were more patriotic than Americans.

So much for the fiction that he is or ever was a "border security Democrat."

If he couldn't even give Fox one example of calling out Joe Biden, that says it all. And the border security Talarico had a problem with as a state representative is exactly what has helped to secure the border under President Donald Trump. That shows Talarico has no idea what he is talking about.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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