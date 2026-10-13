Trump's Ohio Rally Gets Lively With Sophie Cunningham Shout-Out and Protester Showdown

President Donald Trump was at the Covelli Center in Youngstown, Ohio, on Monday to stump for gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and Sen. John Husted (R-OH).

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Trump praised Husted, including his athleticism and physique, referencing his college football-playing days when Husted was an All-American at the University of Dayton. Former Super Bowl-winning coach Jon Gruden was there. He had played with Husted and praised him as well.

Husted later joined Trump on stage and addressed the crowd directly. "Mr. President, you've helped bring this region back and this state to prominence," he said. "We are going to do everything that we can to win on November 3, and you're going to bring it home with us, aren't you?"

Vivek also took down his Democrat opponent, Amy Action.

🚨 JUST IN: OH governor candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is MIC DROPPING Amy Acton (D) at the Trump rally "I'm running against a woman who compares the police to the KKK! I'm running against a woman whose only qualification for this job was a short lived stint as health director when she shut down your economy and then QUIT when the legislature forced her to do her job!" "We REFUSE to reward failure with a promotion and we're not going to do that in this state!" 🔥 "We believe in liberty and freedom and success over communism, success over socialism." 🇺🇸 Amy Acton was the face of lockdowns for Ohio. She will get in and govern like the TYRANT LEFTIST that she is Ohio should vote for Vivek in November! VOTE STRAIGHT TICKET RED. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 12, 2026

Jake Paul spoke, urging people to get out to vote against the "woke socialist movement that we face."

Jake Paul just gave a speech at Donald Trump’s rally in Ohio



“I get confused by the left, the protestors. Do they not have jobs? All they do is carry signs around while we’re doing the work.” pic.twitter.com/iU88zwA81c — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) October 13, 2026

Trump also complimented Sophie Cunningham, the Indiana Fever player who has gained a lot of fans for standing up for protecting women in women's sports.

"We like Sophie Cunningham." President Trump compliments the popular Indiana Fever player, calling her a "beautiful young woman" before joking that "any time a politician says a woman is beautiful, that's generally the end of his political career." Trump suggests Cunningham would be a good addition to any team — not necessarily because of the points she would score, but because of how she would increase fan attendance. Follow for more updates on FOX News app: https://t.co/ISpW9Fc0R3 — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 13, 2026

"Sophie is a beautiful young woman. You probably wouldn’t mind her on the team, not to help you with points, but to help you with attendance," Trump said.

The Left immediately went ape on him for stating the obvious about Cunningham, and they twisted what he said about "points." Cunningham is a critical role player, so she's not going to have a ton of total points a game like Caitlin Clark, but she is in the Top 5 of 3-point percentage this season, and as her coach noted, she provides a vital spark to the team, which is one of those things that's hard to find. Then, too, standing up for women is a hard quality to beat.

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One of the other things that got a lot of attention from the rally was this wild moment where there was a scuffle in the crowd with a protester.

Warning for graphic language:

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: President Donald Trump responded to a rally protest by mocking the protester’s weight ... as security hauled them out. 👀 TMZ DC’s @jacob_wass caught up with the protester as they were escorted out of the venue. pic.twitter.com/3IqEcGUozq — TMZ (@TMZ) October 13, 2026

The police had to wade in to remove the person. As many noted, the person looked exactly like you expect a leftist protester to look. Trump commented on the person having to go on a diet, and then, in that self-deprecating way he has, he said, "We all do," referencing himself.

When the person was asked about protesting, the person didn't exactly have much of an argument: "F**k Donald Trump!"

Fox News columnist David Marcus was feeling positive about what he was seeing on the ground.

I think based on the ground that Trump can pull both Husted and Vivek over the finish line. — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) October 12, 2026

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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