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Trump's Ohio Rally Gets Lively With Sophie Cunningham Shout-Out and Protester Showdown

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Oct 13, 2026 3:05 PM
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Trump's Ohio Rally Gets Lively With Sophie Cunningham Shout-Out and Protester Showdown
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

President Donald Trump was at the Covelli Center in Youngstown, Ohio, on Monday to stump for gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and Sen. John Husted (R-OH). 

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Trump praised Husted, including his athleticism and physique, referencing his college football-playing days when Husted was an All-American at the University of Dayton. Former Super Bowl-winning coach Jon Gruden was there. He had played with Husted and praised him as well. 

Husted later joined Trump on stage and addressed the crowd directly. "Mr. President, you've helped bring this region back and this state to prominence," he said. "We are going to do everything that we can to win on November 3, and you're going to bring it home with us, aren't you?"

Vivek also took down his Democrat opponent, Amy Action. 

Jake Paul spoke, urging people to get out to vote against the "woke socialist movement that we face." 

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Trump also complimented Sophie Cunningham, the Indiana Fever player who has gained a lot of fans for standing up for protecting women in women's sports. 

"Sophie is a beautiful young woman. You probably wouldn’t mind her on the team, not to help you with points, but to help you with attendance," Trump said. 

The Left immediately went ape on him for stating the obvious about Cunningham, and they twisted what he said about "points." Cunningham is a critical role player, so she's not going to have a ton of total points a game like Caitlin Clark, but she is in the Top 5 of 3-point percentage this season, and as her coach noted, she provides a vital spark to the team, which is one of those things that's hard to find. Then, too, standing up for women is a hard quality to beat. 

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One of the other things that got a lot of attention from the rally was this wild moment where there was a scuffle in the crowd with a protester. 

Warning for graphic language: 

The police had to wade in to remove the person. As many noted, the person looked exactly like you expect a leftist protester to look. Trump commented on the person having to go on a diet, and then, in that self-deprecating way he has, he said, "We all do," referencing himself. 

When the person was asked about protesting, the person didn't exactly have much of an argument: "F**k Donald Trump!" 

Fox News columnist David Marcus was feeling positive about what he was seeing on the ground. 

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DONALD TRUMP | OHIO | VIVEK RAMASWAMY
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