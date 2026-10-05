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El-Sayed Has a Big Name Coming to Help Him - You Have to Think the Internals Aren't Good

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Oct 05, 2026 4:35 PM
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El-Sayed Has a Big Name Coming to Help Him - You Have to Think the Internals Aren't Good
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

I'm thinking those internal polls must not be looking great for Michigan's Democrat nominee for the U.S. Senate, Abdul El-Sayed. 

Guess who El-Sayed is getting out to come help him? 

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Former President Barack Obama. 

El-Sayed just announced that Obama is going to be coming out for him later this month. Talk about the last minute! 

Obama will appear with El-Sayed at an Oct. 24 rally that will also feature other top Democratic candidates in Michigan, including Jocelyn Benson, the party’s nominee for governor. Obama is getting significantly more involved in the midterm elections, with additional campaign stops and advertisements expected to come in the closing weeks, according to plans shared first with The Associated Press.

They must think he needs the help from Obama. El-Sayed already had Kamala Harris appear for him, and one has to think that didn't help at all. He didn't look like a happy camper. 

I wonder how much pull, if any, Obama will have in Michigan. I think they're hoping that after a variety of Democrats were alienated in the primary and some even fled to support El-Sayed's Republican opponent, Mike Rogers, Obama may be able to help shore El-Sayed up and make him look more palatable to mainstream Democrats and independents. 

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While it remains to be seen if it can boost El-Sayed, the move didn't go over well with some on the Left who are not fans of Obama. 

But what was truly funny was how the Democrats for Mike Rogers X account pulled up an old essay El-Sayed wrote, criticizing Obama in 2012.

I wonder if Obama knows about what El-Sayed wrote. 

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | BARACK OBAMA | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MICHIGAN
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