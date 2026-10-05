El-Sayed Has a Big Name Coming to Help Him - You Have to Think the Internals Aren't Good

I'm thinking those internal polls must not be looking great for Michigan's Democrat nominee for the U.S. Senate, Abdul El-Sayed.

Guess who El-Sayed is getting out to come help him?

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Former President Barack Obama.

El-Sayed just announced that Obama is going to be coming out for him later this month. Talk about the last minute!

It is my honor and privilege to announce that President @BarackObama is joining us on the trail in Detroit on Saturday, October 24. Get. Ready. https://t.co/lEXRlxnu7P — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) October 5, 2026

Obama will appear with El-Sayed at an Oct. 24 rally that will also feature other top Democratic candidates in Michigan, including Jocelyn Benson, the party’s nominee for governor. Obama is getting significantly more involved in the midterm elections, with additional campaign stops and advertisements expected to come in the closing weeks, according to plans shared first with The Associated Press.

They must think he needs the help from Obama. El-Sayed already had Kamala Harris appear for him, and one has to think that didn't help at all. He didn't look like a happy camper.

I wonder how much pull, if any, Obama will have in Michigan. I think they're hoping that after a variety of Democrats were alienated in the primary and some even fled to support El-Sayed's Republican opponent, Mike Rogers, Obama may be able to help shore El-Sayed up and make him look more palatable to mainstream Democrats and independents.

They don’t bring in Obama when they’re winning… — Jeremiah Watson (@JeremiahW2044) October 5, 2026

While it remains to be seen if it can boost El-Sayed, the move didn't go over well with some on the Left who are not fans of Obama.

The dumb dumb professional managerial class left really believes they are building an anti Zionist movement with Barack Obama and Kamala Harris lmfaooo — Nick Cruse 🥋 (@SocialistMMA) October 5, 2026

But what was truly funny was how the Democrats for Mike Rogers X account pulled up an old essay El-Sayed wrote, criticizing Obama in 2012.

“[Obama] has perpetuated war, violated our civil liberties, deported more people from our shores than any other president before him, and the list of his failures goes on.” - Abdulrahman El-Sayed on Obama’s victory in 2012. Read Abdul’s thoughts about President Obama, link ⬇️ https://t.co/aBBGM0ml2i — Democrats For Mike Rogers (@DemsForMike) October 5, 2026

I wonder if Obama knows about what El-Sayed wrote.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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