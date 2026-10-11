GOP Opponent Stuns Cory Booker in Debate With Amazing Answer on Iran

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) has been a senator for the past 13 years.

It's been 13 years of doing nothing for New Jersey and posturing for the cameras as he thinks about higher office.

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He has a much higher opinion of himself than almost anyone else does. So I have to say it's quite fun to see someone put him on his back foot, as Republican Senate nominee Justin Murphy did during their debate on Thursday. Now, just like it is in New York, it's New Jersey, so a Republican is going to have a tough time even if he's wonderful and brilliant.

But his response about what advice he'd give to President Donald Trump on Iran was one heck of an answer. It left Booker speechless for a moment - a great accomplishment on behalf of us all. It had people cheering at the end, and that's at a college - Rider University - in New Jersey.

GOP candidate for Senate Justin Murphy's response to a question about Iran. Booker almost wet his pants. https://t.co/8INLqrq3k8 — Live From Studio 6B (@lfs6b) October 11, 2026

“Finish it,” Murphy declared. "Finish that war in a positive manner. We can't wait halfway through and decide we don't want to do this anymore."

He said that the "Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is a radical terrorist organization" that has promoted terrorism throughout the world. That includes killing more than 1,000 Americans over those 47 years the Iranian regime has been in power.

“They are a cancer on human existence," Murphy said, recalling how the Iranian radicals stormed the U.S. Embassy and held 52 Americans hostage for 444 days.

"Ever since November of '79, the IRGC in Iran has done nothing but export terror, murder, rape, oppression, and assassination to the region, and to the world. And it's time it stops. Four decades is enough. The Iranian people have suffered enough. And I would say, Mr. President, get your cowboy hat on and get out there and kick some ass and get this done and done right."

Now that's an answer. I don't think you ever see politicians be so blunt. That wasn't just cheering at the end; that was rousing agreement.

But he's right. If you take it on, if, in fact, they are truly a nuclear threat, and we've already seen how they cannot be trusted, and the terror they have wreaked against the world for 47 years, you can't leave them hanging out in the wind. You have to fully resolve to eliminate the threat. And if, in fact, you are able to fully take out that threat, you will have solved most of the terrorism in that region. That could free up the area to require fewer of our resources in the future because that would cut off the work of their terrorist proxies. It would eliminate an enemy that has committed terrorism against us and our allies for decades.

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The other thing that was great about it was how ineffectual Booker has been on the issue, just doing the typical "attack President Donald Trump" thing. The side-by-side was great. Murphy even beat him on hair as well.

One of the greatest, no THE greatest answer I’ve heard yet from a candidate confronted with this question. Booker stood there soiled. Well worth the watch. — Charlie Cafazza (@cafazza) October 11, 2026

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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