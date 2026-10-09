Another Great GOP Debate, As Republican Thoroughly Embarrasses Letitia James

Thursday brought some truly banging Republican debates.

First, Mike Rogers is running for Senate in Michigan against Democrat Abdul El-Sayed. How did he beat him? Let me count the ways. He beat him to depth and breadth and heights that you could reach, while El-Sayed stood there looking put upon.

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Then there was Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) in the Maine Senate debate versus Democrat Troy Jackson. She pulverized him left and right on his long and undistinguished record, pointing out how that had cost the people of Maine in real dollars. He also exposed his own extreme positions.

Both of those debates should help them in their races, if people were paying attention.

But there was another race of note that had some amusing moments because it involved New York Attorney General Letitia James, and she was just thoroughly embarrassed by her Republican opponent. The "beat your opponent like a drum" prize goes to Saritha Komatireddy

As we reported, Komatireddy had already put James on her back foot by releasing an indictment-style press release against James. Komatireddy is a former federal prosecutor who has prosecuted Islamist terrorists and Mexican drug cartel leaders, so she has game, and she showed it on the debate stage.

While Komatireddy labeled James a “political hack” for her prosecution against President Trump, the Democrat had few answers to her opponents’ attacks besides repeatedly labeling her a “Trump puppet.” “The laws are broken and Letitia James broke them. She was the largest champion for having this catch-and-release system,” Komatireddy charged, blaming James for endorsing New York’s lax bail laws preventing judges from setting bail in many cases.

The Republican said there was an easy fix for the bail question: Give judges discretion to factor the “dangerousness” of the defendant before deciding whether to release them.

That, of course, makes sense. So James ignored the question and tried to attack her opponent by connecting her to Trump.

Then Komatireddy just nailed her on her record of Medicaid fraud and how nothing was being done.

I confronted Letitia James about her record on Medicaid fraud. Criminal convictions by New York’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit fell from 97 in 2018 to just 19 in 2024 — an 80% decline. https://t.co/P40oY25O76 — Saritha Komatireddy (@sarithaforny) October 8, 2026

James was asked if she could name one former New York attorney general that she admired. The crickets were something, as she completely glitched out.

Name one former New York Attorney General you admire. Letitia James: 🦗🦗🦗 https://t.co/ab8SqvPgFZ — Saritha Komatireddy (@sarithaforny) October 9, 2026

This clip is an instant classic and should follow James wherever she goes.

UNREAL: After watching the entire New York State Attorney General debate, I can’t get past Letitia James’s statement: “you don’t have to look at the facts and the law.”



Since when is the state’s top law enforcement officer allowed to disregard the very facts and laws she swore… pic.twitter.com/1An8xKww5h — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) October 9, 2026

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You have to think President Donald Trump is going to enjoy that clip.

It's New York, so it's a challenge, even when you have such a horrible and incompetent Democrat.

But Komatireddy definitely exposed what a mess James was and how she's failed to serve the people of New York.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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