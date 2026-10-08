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Freddy Discovers Sonic, Arby's, and a Famous High School in American History

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Oct 08, 2026 1:55 PM
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Freddy Discovers Sonic, Arby's, and a Famous High School in American History
AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

Freddy, our German tourist friend, is on his way across the South, with the intent of making it to Texas for the Oklahoma-Texas game on Saturday. 

When last we left him, he was in Arkansas, where he came across two abandoned dogs, and he got them some food and some help. So, hopefully, they find a new home soon. 

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One of the things Freddy and his crew have been discovering is the food culture we have here, particularly the fast food, as they grab meals on their long drives. They've discovered Sonic, and they're fans of the tots, the chicken tenders, and the hot dogs. 

He was in Little Rock, Arkansas, so he also took in this very famous high school in American history — Little Rock Central High School. That got a lot of attention from people on X when he posted about it. 

Yes, they learned about the history of the school at the visitor center. That's where you had the famous incident of the "Little Rock Nine," with the black students having to be escorted by the Army to integrate the school in 1957. It's still operating as a high school today. 

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Then they made it to Hot Springs, which had buildings Freddy thought looked like Eastern Europe. That first building is the Arlington Resort Hotel and Spa, a historic landmark that Babe Ruth and Franklin Roosevelt have visited. 

There's a reason for that — there was a lot of Eastern European influence in the area. 

If Sonic wasn't enough, they also discovered Arby's. While Freddy's buddies rated Arby's the highlight so far on this trip for fast food, with a 10/10 rating, Freddy himself got a sandwich he didn't like. 

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He incorrectly described it as a burger, he said. So he also learned the difference — that it's not a hamburger here unless it's ground beef. 

But it was actually the Arby's Q. 

He needs to get back to Texas and the Whataburger and get one of their milkshakes. 

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News Topics ARKANSAS | HISTORY | SPORTS
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