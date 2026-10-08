Freddy Discovers Sonic, Arby's, and a Famous High School in American History

Freddy, our German tourist friend, is on his way across the South, with the intent of making it to Texas for the Oklahoma-Texas game on Saturday.

When last we left him, he was in Arkansas, where he came across two abandoned dogs, and he got them some food and some help. So, hopefully, they find a new home soon.

Advertisement

One of the things Freddy and his crew have been discovering is the food culture we have here, particularly the fast food, as they grab meals on their long drives. They've discovered Sonic, and they're fans of the tots, the chicken tenders, and the hot dogs.

We’re in Little Rock, Arkansas. Our biggest fast food discovery of this trip has been Sonic. We’re eating there all the time. Our friend who arrived last week is the biggest fan and is forcing us to go there pretty much every second day. It’s slop food, but it’s so good. https://t.co/b6VqjqiUaw — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) October 7, 2026

He was in Little Rock, Arkansas, so he also took in this very famous high school in American history — Little Rock Central High School. That got a lot of attention from people on X when he posted about it.

Damn look at this high school. Could be straight out of a movie. https://t.co/6CirehuXz8 — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) October 7, 2026

Yes, they learned about the history of the school at the visitor center. That's where you had the famous incident of the "Little Rock Nine," with the black students having to be escorted by the Army to integrate the school in 1957. It's still operating as a high school today.

Then they made it to Hot Springs, which had buildings Freddy thought looked like Eastern Europe. That first building is the Arlington Resort Hotel and Spa, a historic landmark that Babe Ruth and Franklin Roosevelt have visited.

Currently walking through Hot Springs in Arkansas and quite fascinated that a lot of the buildings look like they could be from Eastern Europe. https://t.co/creTJenLO0 — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) October 7, 2026

There's a reason for that — there was a lot of Eastern European influence in the area.

If Sonic wasn't enough, they also discovered Arby's. While Freddy's buddies rated Arby's the highlight so far on this trip for fast food, with a 10/10 rating, Freddy himself got a sandwich he didn't like.

Our friend who joined us last week has been rating every food place we go to, and today we finally got the first 10/10, which went to Arby’s. It was also my first time trying Arby’s, but I chose the wrong burger, so I’ll have to try it again before I can give my opinion. https://t.co/hrZFqYntb4 — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) October 8, 2026

Advertisement

He incorrectly described it as a burger, he said. So he also learned the difference — that it's not a hamburger here unless it's ground beef.

But it was actually the Arby's Q.

@Peterpilot379 Ok officially what I got (ArbysQ) is listed as a sandwich but it looks like a burger to me. I didn‘t check what sauce is on it, and it ended up being BBQ sauce which I don‘t like at all. https://t.co/yb3DFrzNzl — Freddy🇩🇪 (@FreddyLA7) October 8, 2026

He needs to get back to Texas and the Whataburger and get one of their milkshakes.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.