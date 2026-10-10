Trump Delivers Hilarious Takedown of Dems' Woke Words for Women at NY Rally, Shuts Down a Heckler

President Donald Trump was in Syracuse on Friday at a rally to stump for Bruce Blakeman for Governor of New York.

As we reported, he brought boxing heavyweight champion Mike Tyson with him. He urged people to get out for Blakeman, and blasted Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul on taxes, utility bills, and public safety. He argued Blakeman would make the economy a lot better by helping to encourage domestic energy production and cutting costs for New Yorkers.

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Trump also had a hilarious moment when he spoke about the craziness of Hochul and the Democrats' policies.

President Trump ridiculed Albany Dems for passing legislation to remove “mother” and “father” from some state laws and replace with “gestating parent.” Trump, while railing against Empire State Democrats at a rally in Syracuse Friday, blasted “radical left lunatic” Gov. Kathy Hochul and state legislators passing a bill to change laws around surrogacy to refer to a “gestating” or “non-gestating” parent, as well as calling them “parentage” hearings instead of “paternity.” “Kathy Hochul supports transgender mutilation of your children. She supports men in women’s sports and a bill that would change the terms of mother and father to gestating and non-gestating parents.”

🚨 NOW: President Trump just dropped this line on New York Democrats changing "MOM" to "GESTATING" parent under a new bill



"You can no longer say, hi mom! It's, HI GESTATING. Hi gestating. I love you so much gestating."



😭😭



IT SOUNDS FAKE BUT IT'S REAL.



This is what… pic.twitter.com/jhGdQZQoJ0 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 10, 2026

“You can no longer say ‘mother, hi mom!’ it’s ‘hi gestating,’” the president mocked.

“‘Hi gestating, I love you so much gestating,’” he said to the crowd.

Blakeman also ripped the bill, calling it “insane.”

That is seriously nuts.

Another thing the Left is doing is having protesters out at these rallies Trump is doing for the candidates. They had one who got the boot and was a very unhappy camper about it, giving folks the finger as the crowd chanted "USA!" Trump termed the person a "loser."

This crazy white liberal female protester at a Trump rally looks exactly like you would expect! 😂



A Rossie O'Donnell doppelganger! pic.twitter.com/uLN6h6Eja3 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) October 10, 2026

Some on the left also spread a crazy claim from an Eastern European account that Trump's motorcade was surrounded while he was in Syracuse and they thought that was a good thing. It was, of course, a false story and got whacked with a Community Note. I'm not including it so as not to give the account any more clicks. But if you want to see it, you can click on it.

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